Pence’s coronavirus reaction could be worse than Trump

But while Donald Trump’s response to the Coron virus pandemic is bad (and it was very bad), Mike Pence and his team seem determined to make them worse.

In a closed-door, no-camera briefing Tuesday, Pence said that “any American can be tested” for the virus. However, this is not true.

To begin with, although the criteria for conducting tests have been expanded in recent days, these tests are still subject to doctor’s advice, and the United States still has a severely limited resources to perform these tests. Also, seemingly, just because a person is tested does not mean that a lab will be able to process that test.

But since this is America, the biggest obstacle for people taking the test is likely to be associated with cost. Even with Americans with health insurance, copayments – if they test positive, not to mention the fear of treatment and hospitalization costs – are enough to keep many people from being diagnosed.

The scary part of America’s coronavirus is not the death toll. If you think you can have it and not ironclad health insurance (you can’t afford preventive care on your own!), A test could cost you $ 3500. Most people don’t have it in check, much less an emergency.

– Imran Khan (@iranzmog) February 27, 2020

Trump is making a bigger deal than the relatively small number of confirmed cases and death rates in the United States – though those numbers are neglecting his point when he directly ignores the Pence issue – the least because of testing restrictions. The team is concerned about those who are worried about it.

Here’s a scene at a press briefing Wednesday: As Pence was leaving, a reporter desperately tried to get an answer about whether he would be able to test Americans without immoral insurance. His press secretary shouted at the reporter, “You can’t get a shout for the camera.”

This is probably because most cable networks have not taken coverage.

“Can insurers take tests?”

“Ladies, ladies … can the uninsured be tested?”

WA Staffer (?): “The shouting for the camera can’t get you anywhere.”

These people. SMH. pic.twitter.com/zBxPmPrCsn

– Ivan the K ™ (@EvanDK) March 4, 2020

However, that press secretary is Katie Waldman, the woman who recently married Stephen Miller, Trump’s top racist boy. That’s why we’re all aware that we’re responsible for speaking to the man in charge of the COVID-19 Official Response Task Force. It’s her.

