[Peninsula: Well Go Usa Acquires U.S. Rights to Prepare to Busan Sequel]

Peninsula: Well Go United states acquires U.S. rights to Train to Busan sequel

In accordance to The Hollywood Reporter, Very well Go United states has properly obtained the North American theatrical distribution legal rights to director Yeon Sang-Ho’s hugely-anticipated South Korean zombie thriller sequel Peninsula, a follow-up to 2016’s hit Prepare to Busan. Set to debut in South Korea this coming summer time, the film’s distribution legal rights was also bought by Contents Panda to other 14 countries such as the U.K. (Studiocanal), Australia (Purple Rain), and France (ARP SAS).

“Train to Busan is timeless,” Effectively Go claimed in assertion. “Four many years following its North American launch, it is even now just one of our prime carrying out titles. Our admirers simply cannot get enough of it, so when we listened to about Peninsula, we realized that not only was this a title that belongs under the Properly Go brand name, but also a story we desired to continue to inform.”

Not much is at present known about the film’s cast or if Park Joo-suk is returning to script the comply with-up entitled Peninsula, but it is reportedly established four decades immediately after the ending of the to start with movie and is currently being described as “a assumed-provoking post-apocalyptic film about folks preventing to escape the land ruined by catastrophe.”

The distribution business has reportedly set a release date in its dwelling state for an August 12, 2020 launch date, whilst no plans have at the moment been established for its worldwide launch.

Practice to Busan was directed by Sang-ho and adopted the story of a workaholic businessman and father who accompanies his doe-eyed daughter on the titular prepare trip to see her mother at the pretty similar time that a malevolent virus breaks out, turning the populace into ravenous, milk-eyed ghouls. When one of individuals blood-sucking zombies will get on the train, Hell is unleashed and the father must team up with a gaggle of survivors to fight the lifeless and protect his baby.

Train to Busan set the box place of work ablaze throughout Asia, smashed box office environment data in South Korea and turned the largest Korean film of all time, stars Gong Yoo (The Age of Shadows), Jung Yu-mi (Manhole), Ma Dong-seok (Along With the Gods: The Previous 49 Times, The Eternals ), Choi Woo-sik (Big Match. Okja, Parasite), An So-hee (Hellcats), Kim Eui-sung (Assassination), and Kim Su-an (The Battleship Island, Together With the Gods: Two Worlds).