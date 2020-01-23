Penn State Football: Taylor Stubblefield Becomes New Receiver Trainer | National sport

Penn State hired former Purdue star Taylor Stubblefield as the team’s new reception coach, head coach James Franklin said in a statement. Stubblefield replaces Gerad Parker, who held the position of West Virginia offensive coordinator last week after a season.

Stubblefield spent the last season as a Receivers coach in Miami, and Penn State has been his eleventh coaching stop since 2007.

He definitely has some work to do in Happy Valley. Outside of KJ Hamler, who decided to join the NFL draft, Penn State Wideouts 2019 struggled to have a big impact on the big picture.

Nevertheless, Stubblefield has made a quick impression on new stops in the past.

In 2017 and 2018, the air force recipients under his supervision averaged 17.7 meters per reception. He also made stops in Utah and Wake Forest as well as the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.

During his career at Purdue, Stubblefield was an outstanding personality, an all-American consensus that ended the NCAA at 325 as the absolute leader in career receptions. He is now in sixth place.

