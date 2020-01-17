PennDOT is gearing up for the winter weekend

YORK TOWNSHIP – PennDOT is preparing to gather light snow before the weekend. Officials said their main concern for this storm was to mix snow with sleet to create icy road conditions.

On January 17, PennDOT had 310 trucks in eight counties that salted state roads, particularly bridges, ramps, and other hot spots. The agency does not plan to use plows unless there is more snow than is currently expected. Nevertheless, the officials urged everyone to stay away from the streets on Saturdays if possible.

“Give yourself a little more time when you have to go out. Be sure to look at the traffic cameras, weather conditions and travel conditions throughout the region, ”said PennDOT spokesman Fritzi Schreffler. “If you need an hour to get anywhere, maybe leave an hour and a half just to be sure.”

In a giant grocery store in York Township, shoppers added snow accessories such as rock salt, water, and additional food to their shopping bags.

“Whatever type of storm comes through, you really need to prepare for it and think about what you will do if there is ice,” said Jennifer Riffle, who lives in Jefferson.

Riffle said she wanted to be prepared for ice on the ground.

“I have to clear paths and just make sure that all water heaters work and so on,” said Riffle.

A husband flies out of town for the weekend and bought an extra item for his wife.

“Most of my preparations made sure someone shoveled the snow and then picked up some flowers,” said the husband, Darren Smith from York. “In this way, she [reminde] is happy with me while I’m away.”

The PennDOT crews are on the road tomorrow with additional treatments from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.