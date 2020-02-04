Penne with vodka sauce perfect for Valentine’s dinner

For once, that annoying woodchuck, Punxsutawney Phil, didn’t see his shadow, so that is a gift in itself in February. I call this hump month because we are now more than halfway through the winter, give or take a few weeks when Mother Nature is in a bad mood. And this year, February is the preferred month if you are a candidate for presidency – it is a leap year, so an extra day with meetings, blitz advertisements and promises, promises, promises … we are not lucky.

February is a month that still attracts us to comfort food that keeps us warm and satisfied. Chili, soups, stews, spicy pasta dishes and stews get my vote. And most preferably happens in mid-February, we pour out the love on Valentine’s Day. Share the love with rich and decadent pasta with vodka sauce and bring a little spark in Valentine’s Day! It is the best of February.

PENNE WITH VODKA SAUCE

½ lb. penne rigate (penne with lines)

2 T. unsalted butter

½ t. hot red pepper paste (or more if you want)

1 clove of garlic finely chopped

1 c. pureed fresh or canned plum tomatoes

¼ c. vodka

½ c. heavy cream

Fine sea salt to taste

½ c. grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

2 T. reserved pasta cooking water

Melt the butter in a large fried pan. Add the garlic and cook until soft. Stir in the red pepper paste and cook for about 1 minute over medium heat.

Add the tomatoes and vodka and cook over medium heat for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Reduce the heat and slowly add the cream and cook for another 5 minutes on low heat. Add half of the cheese, cover and keep the sauce warm while the penne is cooking.

Cook the penne in 4 to 6 liters of boiling salted water until al dente. Drain the penne and save 2 tablespoons of boiling water.

Transfer the penne and reserved cooking water to the sauce and stir the ingredients well over medium heat until they are hot. Sprinkle the remaining cheese over it and stir to mix.

Transfer the penne to a serving dish. Serve hot. For 4 persons.

For more Mary Ann Esposito recipes, visit ciaoitalia.com.