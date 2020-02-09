Pennsylvania judge reassigned for allegedly calling Aunt Jemima, a black sworn woman

PITTSBURGH – A Pennsylvania judge accused of making racist comments about a juror was not allowed to hear the case, according to a court order released Thursday.

Judge Mark Tranquilli has been suspended after being accused of repeatedly calling a black juror “Aunt Jemima” in comments he made in his apartments following the acquittal of a drug suspect January 24.

The Allegheny County Bar Association said it “also calls for a full investigation from the Pennsylvania Judicial Conduct Board”.

Tranquilli was temporarily reassigned to summary appeals Tuesday after an interview with the judge by court administration staff. He will be prohibited from hearing any matter and will be limited to “administrative tasks only, effective immediately”.

The judge allegedly made these comments in his office in the presence of the prosecutor, Ted Dutkowski, and the defense lawyer, Joe Otte.

Tranquilli did not respond to requests for comment this week.

