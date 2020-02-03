Pennsylvania marmot declares certainty early spring

Photo: Associated Press

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s most famous marmot said on Sunday: “Spring will be early, that’s a certainty.”

At sunrise on Groundhog Day, members of the inner circle of Punxsutawney Phil, wearing a top hat, unveiled the cuddly oracle’s prediction – his 134th, according to the Pennsylvania Tourism Office.

Awakened by the chants of the crowd of “Phil!” The marmot was hoisted up in the air to greet the congregation before making its decision. Then he grabbed a dealer’s glove when a member of his inner circle announced that spring would come earlier this year.

The annual event has its origins in a German legend that winter continues when a furry rodent casts a shadow on February 2nd. If not, spring comes early.

In reality, Phil’s prediction is decided in advance by the group on Gobblers Knob, a tiny hill just outside of Punxsutawney. That is about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

In the past five years – from 2015 to 2019 – Phil has predicted six more winter weeks three times and one early spring twice. According to records from 1887, the Pennsylvania forecaster predicted more than 100 winters, making the forecast for this year altogether a rarity.

Phil’s prediction was mirrored by one of his marmot colleagues in New York.

At the Staten Island Zoo, schoolchildren and elected officials cheered on Sunday morning when a curtain on a glass canopy with Staten Island Chuck was pulled back. He didn’t see his shadow either.