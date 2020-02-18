[pennsylvania-museum’s-rembrandt-knockoff-turns-out-to-be-the-real-thing]

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Many thanks to modern technological know-how and some specialist detective function, a practically 400-calendar year-aged portray that experienced very long been attributed to an unknown artist in Rembrandt’s workshop has now been judged to have been a do the job of the Dutch grasp himself.

For decades, the Allentown Art Museum exhibited an oil-on-oak panel portray referred to as “Portrait of a Young Lady” and credited it to “Studio of Rembrandt.” Two years back, the painting was sent to New York College for conservation and cleansing.

There, conservators started eradicating levels of overpainting and dark, thick varnish that experienced been additional more than hundreds of years, and they commenced to suspect Rembrandt himself was accountable for the original, sensitive brushwork underneath.

“Our portray experienced numerous layers of varnish and that truly obscured what you could see of the primary brushwork, as nicely as the original coloration,” explained Elaine Mehalakes, vice president of curatorial affairs at the Allentown Artwork Museum.

Conservators utilized a range of resources, such as X-ray, infrared and electron microscopy, to bolster the scenario that it was the operate of 1 of the most essential and revered artists in historical past.

The scientific evaluation “confirmed brushwork, and a liveliness to that brushwork, that is rather dependable with other is effective by Rembrandt,” said Shan Kuang, a conservator at New York University’s Institute of Fantastic Arts who restored “Portrait of a Youthful Woman.”

Outside the house professionals who examined the 1632 portray immediately after the completion of its two-calendar year restoration concurred with the NYU assessment that it truly is an genuine Rembrandt.

“We are pretty thrilled and excited,” Mehalakes said. “The portray has this extraordinary glow to it now that it just did not have prior to. You can seriously connect with the portrait in the way I feel the artist meant you to.”

When “Portrait of a Youthful Female” was bequeathed to the museum in 1961, it was viewed as to be a Rembrandt. About a decade later, a group of gurus decided that it experienced been painted by 1 of his assistants. These kinds of adjustments in attribution are not abnormal: Around the hundreds of years, as quite a few as 688 and as several as 265 paintings have been credited to the artist, in accordance to Mehalakes.

The museum has not had the portray appraised, and has no intention of providing it, but authenticated performs by Rembrandt have fetched tens of hundreds of thousands of bucks.

The portray, now in the museum’s vault, will go on community screen starting June seven.

