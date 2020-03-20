Pennsylvania’s governor orders life-saving businesses to close

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday issued a closure order to tens of thousands of non-living businesses, deciding that they should close their physical locations by 8pm. slowing the spread of coronavirus or coping with state police and other government agencies.

Citing his authority under the State Disclosure Act, Wolf, a Democrat, has ordered more than 150 types of companies to close their physical locations, warning that anti-infringement enforcement will begin Saturday. It was one of the toughest measures a governor of the United States has yet to take in response to the virus pandemic. He also fiercely condemned most Republicans to the legislature.

“I had expected voluntary compliance so that our public safety officials could focus on helping the crisis,” Wolf said in a video. “Unfortunately we have not seen full compliance. We don’t have time to waste. “

Wolf said his order would be enforced by state troops, local officials, the state departments of Health and Agriculture and the Liquor Control Board. The two-term governor had earlier said he would not use police to enforce him.

Businesses that do not comply with the risk subpoenas, fines or license suspensions and “lose their ability to receive applicable disaster relief or may be subject to other appropriate administrative actions,” said Wolf’s office in a statement.

Wolf’s office said criminal prosecution is also a possibility, with violators subject to fines or imprisonment.

Law enforcement will use discretion as it enforces the governor’s order, Wolf’s spokeswoman Lyndsay Kensinger said in an email, citing a “range of potential actions”, including notifications for him. ‘closing order, warnings, subpoenas, and what she called’ mandatory closure. ‘

Republican lawmakers have warned of economic devastation and accused Wolf of panic. Senate GOP leaders on Thursday afternoon pushed Wolf for more transparency and opportunity for business owners to tour, while his House counterparts suggested that Wolf could be challenged in court.

Those that can be kept open are gas stations, grocery stores, beer distributors, drugstores and construction supplies stores. Restaurants and bars may continue to provide food and beverage delivery, delivery and delivery services but not dinner service.

Companies with shutdown orders range from coal mines to building contractors to many types of manufacturers, as well as professional offices, including law firms and accounting.

Closed retailers include car dealerships, clothing stores, furniture stores, florists, office supplies stores, and yard and garden stores.

Wolf’s directive also bans elective health procedures as officials work to help hospitals build more capacity in anticipation of an increase in coronavirus patients.

Gene Barr, President and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, predicted that Wolf’s order – unprecedented in scope – would alarm the business community, but acknowledged “this is a place where there are easy answers. “

“He is making the tough decision, doing something we all know is going to cost you significant, balanced with the need to save lives,” said Barr.

He said the chamber would review the list of state-owned businesses that were deemed non-essential and could work to reopen, Barr said, but would not challenge Wolf’s general authority to run a term.

“We will do it. The governor said this is what you will do, we will do it, we will fulfill it,” said Barr.

The National Federation of Independent Companies, a 13,000-member small business advocacy group in Pennsylvania, claimed to know the medical basis of the closing order, predicting it would cause personal and financial devastation. The group also said that Wolf should have given companies more time to secure equipment and alert workers.

“We understand that there are necessary precautions to be taken to protect life, but no other governor, even in states with many more cases and wider community outreach, has taken these extreme measures,” Gordon Denlinger, State Director of the NFIB in Pennsylvania.

John Longstreet, chairman and CEO of the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association, said the order was initially very ambiguous, causing panic over whether hotels should close and leave customers out in a matter of hours. But the industry received assurances from the Wolf administration that accommodation facilities are exempt.

“It would have taken thousands of guests out on the street without going anywhere,” said Longstreet. “We’ve sorted it out now.”

Wolf’s order came when Pennsylvania reported another major leap in confirmed coronavirus cases.

According to the State Department of Health, confirmed coronavirus cases were confirmed, up 40%. In Philadelphia, officials reported that 20 of 44 cases were health workers, although not all were exposed to work.

Meanwhile, with tidy schools closed for at least the rest of March and possibly longer, the State Department of Education canceled state-wide tests for schoolchildren due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Health Secretary Rachel Levine said his agency is asking hospitals to update their emergency plans by Friday to accommodate the patents they purchased on COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The department is raising regulations that prevent a hospital from incorporating beds without a permit, and is trying to make sure that hospitals have adequate equipment and personal protective fans.

Check out other developments in Pennsylvania:

___

CASS

Pennsylvania confirmed cases increased by 52, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced on Thursday. About two-thirds of confirmed cases have been in southeastern Pennsylvania. Most of the tests are now done by private laboratories or hospitals, which are increasingly operating at hookup sites where some who have symptoms can get a sample to do so.

Philadelphia officials said they hope to open a test site at the stadium complex, possibly by Friday afternoon. Priorities will be to test health workers with COVID-19 symptoms and people 50 years of age and older with COVID-19 symptoms.

For most people, the new coronavirus only causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious diseases, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

Pennsylvania has reported its first death from coronavirus on Wednesday.

___

AVERAGE STANDARDIZED TESTS

The state Department of Education on Thursday canceled statewide testing for schoolchildren in Pennsylvania because of a coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said there would be no evidence of Pennsylvania’s school assessment system, called PSSAs, or Keystone Exams. The PSSAs were scheduled for April 20, the Keystone Examinations on May 11.

About 128,000 students take the Keystone exams and about 770,000 PSSA each year.

The state also completed this year’s Pennsylvania Alternative Assessment System for students with major cognitive disabilities.

Keystone exams, a high school graduation requirement, measure end-of-year proficiency in algebra, English, and biology. PSSAs, often used to compare the quality of school district instruction, are given to students in grades 3 through 8 in English and math, and those in grades 4-8.

___

EMPLOYMENT SHEETS

Unemployment compensation records declined somewhat in Pennsylvania. Wednesday’s claims totaled 54,000, a day after reaching 70,000, according to the state Department of Labor and Industry, while companies close and fire or dismiss workers.

Wolf on Monday ordered non-essential businesses to close, though some entrepreneurs are confused about whether to include them while others have challenged them.

According to federal data, the state saw just 12,000 listings in the first week of March.

___

TURNPIKE REOPEN SERVICE PLACES

The Pennsylvania Lathe Commission will reverse and reopen its 17 service spaces as of Friday. The decision to shut them down led to serious criticism from truckers.

Bathrooms at all service stations will be open 24 hours a day, and exterior portable toilets (including substitutes) will remain in place at the service seats for approximately one week.

There will also be limited food options at all service stations, just to take away. Gas stations and convenience stores at gas stations will remain open 24 hours a day.

___

BEER AND LIQUOR

Pennsylvania’s Liquor Control Board started shipping about two dozen of its now-closed wine and liquor stores with a prior entry history.

He has also advised beer distributors to be free to stay open. For its part, the Wolf administration has promised a crackdown on bars and restaurants that do not live up to Wolf’s goal of stopping food and beverages on the site, and reiterate that they are free to sell wine and beer. .

Separately, liquor industry business groups had urged Wolf to reopen state-owned liquor stores that have been shut down due to a virus or offering alternatives for closing.