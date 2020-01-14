Penny Dreadful: City of Angels trailer: Worship Gothic series emerges from the dead at the Show

Penny Dreadful ran for three great seasons on Showtime. It was the most dynamic and cinematic show they had, but after three seasons, cable and creator John Logan decided to end the story.

Thanks to word-of-mouth and Netflix, the show became more popular and recognized after it ended. Since the show became more popular off the air, Showtime is now hoping to hit lightning twice with a new Dreadful movie in Los Angeles.

Penny Dreadful: The City of Angels The trailer

If there is one city that is the perfect place to show monsters and the evil that lies in the shadows or out in the sun, it’s Los Angeles. Penny Dreadful: The City of Angels took a city with enough horrors from its history to explore.

The show is a “spiritual offspring”, so Logan sees it. Even the aesthetics of the show are completely different from the previous Penny Dreadful. For obvious reasons, this takeover of Penny Dreadful is a lot more sunny horror than the previous one. It also looks good:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oi2h1Zfr7fs (/ embed)

In particular, Nathan Lane looks fantastic in the series. The idea of ​​the legend of the screen and the setting that delivers Logan’s extremely enjoyable dialogue is a sweet treat to get through. Get excited about Lane in the world of Penny Dreadful, because both the show and Logan are the best of the cast.

Backstory At the spin-off

Logan set in 1938, a time of extreme prejudice and hatred for obvious reasons. According to Penny Dreadful, people are often more monstrous than “monsters”. It’s a frightening time in Los Angeles history that has to provide relevance and a lack of substance for Logan to explore.

Recently at TCA, actress Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones) summarized Logan’s new series and intentions pretty well:

What John (Logan) deals with in this show, as he says, is 1938, but it’s about 2020. It’s about the dangers of demagogy, about demonizing each other, about nationalist rage, about people being terrorized, it’s about for new transportation, new technologies, constant threat of war, it’s for the people who are at this moment in history and cannot see what will happen in the next ten years and are terrified. And that is why 1938, the bad blow a year before World War II, is relevant to everything that is happening right now.

Go on the clock or return to Penny Dreadful

There is no relationship between Penny Dreadful and his successor. In Logan’s eyes, he finishes a novel and tells another. Again, it might surprise us with an eye or a nod in the past, but it still tells a whole new story.

As we wait patiently for the City of Angels, why not give Penny Dreadful one more time? It’s an amazing piece of television that never went beyond its reception, unlike any other Showtime show.

Deeply cinematic, Penny Dreadful is a beauty in the eyes and ears. Logan’s dialogue is as musical as it could be and couldn’t have been better than Eva Green, Timothy Dalton and Josh Hartnett.

The trio made for an endlessly defective and screwed up batch of anti-heroes, all struggling to control the monsters inside. Good defeated evil in the end, however, in a moving if somewhat abrupt ending.

Official summary

A spiritual descendant of the original Penny Dreadful story dating back to the Victorian era of London, Penny Dreadful: The City of Angels opens in 1938 in Los Angeles, a time and place deeply packed with social and political tensions. When a sad death strikes the city, Detective Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto) and his partner Lewis Michener (Nathan Lane) are involved in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the construction of the city’s first highways and deep in the traditions of Mexican-American folklore, the dangerous spying on the Third Reich, and the rise of radio evangelism. Long ago, Tiago and his family were fighting with powerful forces that threatened to split them.

Penny Dreadful: The City of Angels airs April 26.