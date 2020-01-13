Pensacola shooting was “an act of terrorism,” says Attorney General

January 13 (UPI) – Attorney General William Barr said Monday that a criminal investigation showed that last month’s Pensacola shooting, which killed three U.S. seafarers and injured eight more Americans at the naval base, “was a terrorist act.” “was.

Barr said at a press conference that investigators found evidence that “jihadist ideology” was exchanging armed lieutenant Mohammed Saeed al-Shamrani, who was killed in an exchange of gunfire, during the attack.

The training of Royal Saudi Air Force base members had “anti-American, anti-Israeli, and jihadist” posts on social media two hours before December 6. Previous contributions also contributed to the results.

On Thanksgiving weekend, al-Shamrani visited the 9/11 Memorial in New York City for the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack, and posted on social media last September that “the countdown had started”.

FBI director David Bowdich said al-Shamrani shot pictures of President Donald Trump and a former US president, and witnesses said he was critical of statements made against US military operations overseas.

He held anti-American and anti-Israeli views and believed “violence was necessary,” said Bowdich.

The first reports of al-Shamrani arriving at Pensacola Naval Base accompanied by other Saudi cadets who were filming the attack during the process were inaccurate, Barr said.

Rather, he arrived alone and other Saudi cadets who happened to be in the area recorded video after the attack began. They fully cooperated with other Saudi cadets in the FBI investigation, Barr said in the announcement, which was released on the U.S. Department of Justice website.

There is no evidence of “support or prior knowledge of the attack” from other Saudi military or other foreign nationals, Barr said.

However, the investigation revealed derogatory material that 21 Saudi military personnel in training in the United States had. Seventeen had social media “that contained some jihadi or anti-American content,” but there was no evidence of affiliation with terrorist activities or groups, Barr said. Fifteen, including some of the 17 who had such material, had “some form of contact with child pornography”.

“While one of these people had a significant number of such pictures, everyone else had one or two pictures, most often posted by someone else in a chat room or received on social media,” said Barr.

US lawyers found that no charge is normally brought in any of the 21 cases. However, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia found that the material was “unmasked as an officer” and the 21 cadets were excluded from their training and were due to return to Saudi Arabia later Monday.

Bowdich said that al-Shamrani’s social media posts are similar to news items from Anwar al-Awlaqi, a radical, U.S.-born Yemeni clergyman linked to the Al Qaeda terrorist group was brought and killed in a drone attack in Yemen in 2011.

Investigators interviewed more than 500 people, including al-Shamrani witnesses, base personnel, friends and classmates, and collected more than 42 terabytes of digital information, although there are still problems getting information from the shooter’s two iPhones.

Barr said Monday that Apple had offered no “substantial help” to unlock the shooter’s iPhones.

In a statement, Apple said it helped FBI agents in this case by releasing relevant data in its cloud storage. According to Apple, encryption of phones protects millions of consumers from hackers.

The courts have yet to determine whether companies like Apple can be forced to give law enforcement agencies access to phones and devices.