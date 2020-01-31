Pensioner Bears Pro Bowl OG Kyle Long: “You will never see me wearing a different shirt” | National sport

Kyle Long intends to live his best life after retiring from football and is unlikely to get back on the plank.

Former triple Bears Pro Bowl right-back, who announced his retirement on Twitter earlier this month after seven seasons, said this week in Miami on the Super Bowl LIV radio series that he would only attract the Navy and Orange as NFL players , A token of gratitude for the franchise that drew him and accompanied him through the ups and downs.

“I just found out that it was time for me to find a way to end the bears. I thought they had been right for so many years – by drafting me in, signing me again have kept me with me, “Long said on Wednesday on WSCR-670-AM. “You saw what I saw. The writing was on the wall. We found a way to do it right, so you’ll never see me wearing a different shirt.”

The 30-year-old rose from a one-year starter in Oregon to the 20th overall winner in Draft 2013 and started in his first three seasons with the Bears 47 of 48 games, all of which ended with Pro Bowl honors. He was a grumbling tone setter on the right side of the Bears O-Line, one of the most physically talented players in the NFL, and a character as colorful as Halas Hall.

Then injuries took their toll. First a torn shoulder labrum, which he couldn’t play after an operation in 2016. Two cruel ankle injuries. Long was operated on Neck, Shoulder and Elbow separately two post-seasons.

Long struggled on, enjoying his first off-season off-season in two years in 2019, saying it was the best thing he’d felt physically and mentally since his rookie season. However, at the start of last season, it turned out that Long was still physically out of order, and he was abruptly sent into the reserve with a mysterious hip injury after every game of his last game at week 7.

“Unfortunately, it’s nothing new for me to be in an injured reserve,” said Long, who has missed 34 games with injuries in the past four seasons. “When I was there in the past few years, I understood how lonely it can be and how difficult it can be for a soccer player,” he said. “If you are healthy in the NFL, there is not much better. And if you are not healthy, there is not much worse.”

And when Long was at his best, few were better in the NFL. But he told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media a few weeks ago that resigning was “the easiest decision of my life” because “I didn’t recognize the player I saw in the film.”

Long, a prolific social media figure, has posted photos of his various adventures in recent weeks, from tropical vacations to motorsport. It is clear that he has lost a ton, but otherwise the lively ex-bear could not be seen better.

“I could take a year off, get well and play football again, but I have no intention of doing that,” he said. “It’s time to live life. It’s like I’ve just left college and have to find out what the hell has to do with my life.”

