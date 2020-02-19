[Pensioner has ‘substance’ thrown about her as burglars break into South Croydon home]

We will use your email deal with only for sending you newsletters. Remember to see ourPrivateness Noticefor facts of your info defense legal rights Invalid Electronic mail

Law enforcement have introduced an investigation immediately after a gang of burglars broke into a pensioner’s Croydon house and threw a “substance” at her.

The elderly lady, believed to be in her 80s, was stress-free at her house in Crossways, South Croydon when the suspects pressured entry at around seven.30pm on Tuesday (February 18).

A “substance” was thrown at the target by a single of the suspects, detectives say, whilst it is not believed to be a corrosive material.

Emergency services had been referred to as to the home and the girl was handled at the scene. Her injuries are not everyday living-threatening.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police mentioned: “Law enforcement had been referred to as at seven.38pm on February 18 to a household deal with in Crossways, South Croydon, pursuing studies of an aggravated theft.

“The occupant, an elderly woman considered to be in her 80s, was at dwelling when the suspects pressured entry.

“A compound is noted to have been thrown at the target. Officers are doing the job to figure out what it is – however it is not thought to be a corrosive compound.

“She was handled by LAS. Accidents not lifestyle-threatening or life-shifting.

“Officers are doing work to determine what, if everything, was stolen.

“No arrests and enquiries carry on.”

A number of police and ambulance cars ended up witnessed parked outdoors the property next the assault.

Everyone with info is asked to call 101. Alternatively, get hold of Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

