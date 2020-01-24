Pentagon: 34 soldiers fall ill after an Iranian rocket attack

January 24 (UPI) – A total of 34 U.S. soldiers were diagnosed with traumatic brain injury following Iran’s rocket attack on U.S. positions in Iraq last month. This was announced by Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman on Friday.

On January 7, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi military bases where US forces were stationed.

First, President Donald Trump said there were no injuries in the attack, and the Pentagon was criticized for lacking information about the injured Americans.

“The Department of Defense is committed to providing programs and services that are designed to provide the best possible results for injured service members,” Hoffman said at a press conference at the Pentagon.

“Over the past two weeks, our local medical professionals in Iraq, Kuwait and Germany have made consistent and committed efforts to diagnose and treat all members who need help. We wish all of these members all the best and are committed to providing warranty that they get the support and treatment they need for a full recovery. “

Of the injured, eight members of the military who had previously been transported to Germany for medical care were transported to the United States, where they are treated either at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center or at their home base; none stays in Germany and is treated; one who was treated in Kuwait is back in service in Iraq; and 16 others who stayed in Iraq were put back into service.

Hoffman said it was not immediately clear whether the soldiers would be eligible for Purple Hearts.

Friday’s announcement updates the number of injuries out of eleven reported earlier this month.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Trump seemed to report the severity of reports of brain injuries and symptoms such as brain injuries to Iraqi troops, saying “I heard they had a headache and a few other things,” he said at a press conference in Davos, Switzerland. “But I would say and I can report that it is not very serious.”

His remarks led to criticism from MP Bill Pascrell (DN.J.), co-chair and founder of the Congressional Brain Injury Task Force, who sent a letter to Matthew Donovan, Under-Secretary of State for Personnel and Readiness Defense, and Thomas McCaffery, Assistant, Defense Secretary for Health , who expresses concern that “the Commander-in-Chief’s statements relate to the devastating effects of brain injuries and are clearly incomprehensible”.