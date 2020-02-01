Pentagon approves use of military bases to quarantine 1,000 – KGET 17

Posted: Feb 1, 2020 / 12:54 PST / Updated: Feb 1, 2020 / 2:21 PM PST

WASHINGTON (AP) – Secretary of Defense Mark Esper approved a request on Saturday from the Department of Health and Human Services for the possible use of military facilities to accommodate 1,000 people who may be quarantined upon arrival abroad due to a new virus.

A Defense Ministry statement said that HHS officials had requested the use of several facilities capable of accommodating at least 250 people in single rooms until February 29. The HHS would be responsible for all care, transportation and security for the evacuees, the statement said.

The viral epidemic has started in China, where the death toll rose to 259 on Saturday. More than 11,900 people have been infected with coronavirus worldwide, the vast majority of them on the Chinese mainland.

An order signed Friday by President Donald Trump temporarily prohibits entry to foreign nationals who have visited China in the past 14 days, with the exception of the immediate families of U.S. citizens and permanent residents.

Americans returning from China will be allowed to enter the country, but will have to be screened at certain points of entry and will have to perform 14 days of self-testing to ensure they do not have any. health risk.

Those returning from Hubei Province, the center of the epidemic, will be subject to compulsory quarantine for up to 14 days.

The facilities selected by the Department of Defense are the 168th Regiment, Regional Training Institute, Fort Carson, Colorado; Travis Air Base, California; Lackland Air Force Base, Texas; Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California.

Nearly 200 Americans are already quarantined at a military base in southern California after being evacuated from Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province.

None of the Americans at the March Air Force base in Riverside have shown signs of illness, but it can take up to two weeks for an infected person to become ill.

Starting on Sunday, the United States will also begin channeling all flights to the United States from China to seven major airports where passengers can be screened for illness.