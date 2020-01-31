Pentagon chief defends Trump about comments about cases of brain injury

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper defended President Donald Trump’s response to the diagnosis of US troops by traumatic brain injury from the Iranian rocket attack on Thursday, and said he cared for the soldiers because the number of soldiers diagnosed rose to 64.

Last week, Trump seemed to downplay the injuries, saying he “heard they had a headache and a few other things,” which led to criticism from lawmakers and an American veteran group.

Of the 64 servants who have been diagnosed, 39 had returned, the army said.

“I have had the opportunity to speak to the President. He is deeply concerned about the health and well-being of all our members of the service, especially those involved in operations in Iraq, and he understands the nature of these injuries, “Esper said during a news conference on Thursday.

Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Army Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that the members of the service who had suffered traumatic brain injury had received mild cases. He added that the diagnosis could change as time went on.

Pentagon officials have said no efforts have been made to minimize or postpone information about concussions, but the treatment of injuries following the Tehran attack has raised new questions about US military policies on how it deals with suspected brain injury.

“(Traumatic brain injury) manifests itself over time. … I still believe no casualties were reported that morning,” Esper said.

Veteran group wants to apologize

Since 2000, according to Pentagon data, around 408,000 service members have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury.

Democratic congressman Bill Pascrell Jr. of New Jersey, a founder of the Congressional Brain Injury Task Force, accused Trump of showing “a clear lack of understanding of the devastating effects of brain injury.”

The Veterans of Foreign Wars advocacy group called on Trump to apologize “to our soldiers and women for his wrong remarks.”

The injuries are often partially settled because the problem is not fully understood, although the Pentagon began to focus on the problem in the early 1990s when it set up a head injury program that became the Defense and Veteran’s Brain Injury Center. Under work, the center provides published assessments of TBI research, including links between serious TBI and behavioral issues such as alcohol abuse and suicide.

Ain al-Asad Air Base in Anbar, Iraq, was hit by a barrage of Iranian missiles in retaliation for the American drone attack in which an Iranian commander, General Qassem Soleimani, was killed. (Ali Abdul Hassan / The Associated Press)

A study published this month by researchers from the University of Massachusetts Amherst concluded that military members with moderate or severe TBI experience psychological disorders more often than members with other serious injuries.

The Center for a New American Security, a Washington think tank, has published a study urging the Pentagon to run an explosion monitoring program to monitor, record and keep records of explosion pressure exposure for “every soldier , in training or combat, that are likely to be in a position where he or she may be exposed to explosions. “It said this should include brain scores from soldiers exposed to explosions as part of the study to better understand how explosions affect the brain.

Iran fired missiles at the Ain al-Asad base in Iraq on January 8 in retaliation for the American drone attack that was murdered five days earlier by top-revolutionary guard Qassem Soleimani.

The rocket attacks covered a spiral of violence that had begun at the end of December. Both parties have refrained from further military escalation.

The Pentagon announced the first confirmed cases only more than a week after the Iranian attack; at that time it said there were 11 cases, increasing that number to 34 last week and then 50 this week.

The issue of American casualties became even more important at the time of the Iranian strike because the extent of the damage was seen as an influence on an American decision to counter and risk a broader war with Iran. Trump chose not to take revenge and the Iranians then indicated that their strike was sufficient for the time being.