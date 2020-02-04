Pentagon confirms ‘low yield’ nuclear weapon on submarine | world

The submarine with a small nuclear warhead was designed to increase deterrence. – Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, October 11 / PRNewswire / – The U.S. Department of Defense announced today that it has deployed a submarine with a new long-range missile and a relatively small nuclear warhead.

Use of the low-yield warhead W76-2 is said to “counter the conclusion that potential opponents like Russia believe that low-yield nuclear weapons will give them an advantage over the United States and its allies and partners,” Secretary of Defense John Rood said in a statement.

The warheads have raised concerns that they are more likely to be deployed because they do less damage and lower the threshold for nuclear conflict.

The W76-2 has an estimated five kilotonne explosion yield compared to the 455 and 90 kilotonne nuclear warheads already used on U.S. submarines, according to William Arkin and Hans Kristensen on the Federation of American Scientists website.

They said the new small warheads were stationed on the USS Tennessee submarine that was patrolling the Atlantic.

The Pentagon announced that it would use a small nuclear weapon in 2018.

The new weapons “strengthen deterrence and provide the United States with a fast, viable, low-yield strategic weapon,” said Rood.

It also shows “potential opponents that limited employment in the nuclear field has no advantage because the United States can respond credibly and decisively to any threat scenario.”

Critics say, however, that after decades where the sheer size of nuclear weapons was seen as a deterrent to their use, a small nuclear warhead could increase this possibility.

“While some argue that this warhead is a reaction to Russia’s so-called strategy of strengthening deterrence and increasing the nuclear threshold, others claim that it will lower the US deployment threshold and increase the risk of nuclear weapons war.” Congress Research said in a report last month. – AFP