Pentagon gives conditional OK to continue Saudi training in the United States after shooting in Florida

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Pentagon has granted conditional approval to the Navy and other military services to continue the training of Saudi Arabian nationals in the United States.

Operations training for the approximately 850 Saudis at several US bases, such as flying and other work outside of the classroom, was suspended on December 10th. That was four days after a Saudi trainee shot three members of the U.S. Navy at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida.

Deputy Defense Secretary David Norquist said in a memo of January 17 and published Tuesday that out-of-class training can resume once military service has met certain conditions, including the implementation of a private property ban on or outside the classroom US military-grade firearms and ammunition from international military students and their families.

Military service must also ensure that all international military students are constantly monitored for potentially disqualifying behavior. The ongoing surveillance, ordered by Secretary of Defense Mark Esper last week, is designed to help US officials identify signs of radicalization or other problematic behavior that may not have been apparent when the student enters the training program.

Military service must also take steps to convert most international military students to IDs that restrict physical access to the Department of Defense facilities to which they have access, to the best of their knowledge.

Norquist did not set a deadline for resuming training. It is up to military service to first meet the conditions and then notify the Pentagon agency responsible for overseeing international training programs.

Last week, the Justice Department announced that 21 Saudi military students were sent home after a review of all Saudi trainees. The 21, including an unknown number in Pensacola, had jihadist or anti-American sentiments on social media sites or had “contact with child pornography”, including in Internet chat rooms. No one is accused of knowing about the shooting on December 6, or of helping the shooter carry it out.

The Pensacola shootout, in which Saudi Air Force officer Mohammed Alshamrani killed three US seafarers and injured eight others, drew public attention to the presence of foreign students in American military training programs and revealed shortcomings in the screening of cadets.

LATEST NATIONAL NEWS: