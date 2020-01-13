Pentagon identified 2 soldiers killed in Afghanistan

Loading...

January 13 (UPI) – The Pentagon identified two soldiers who were killed last weekend when their vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device in Kandahar province, Afghanistan.

The Department of Defense identified the soldiers on Sunday as Staff Sgt.Ian P. McLaughlin, 29, from Newport News, Va., And Pfc. Miguel A. Villalon, 21, from Joliet, Ill.

The soldiers were in Afghanistan as part of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, the United States’ counter-terrorism mission in the Middle East, and were killed in operations under NATO’s Resolute Support Mission.

The Taliban have taken responsibility for the attack.

Both soldiers were 307th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, N.C.

“When our nation called for the best air combat engineers, SSG McLaughlin and Pfc.Villalon replied without hesitation,” said Col. Art Sellers, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division’s Brigade Combat Team, in a statement. “They lived according to their motto ‘essayons’ and embodied the values ​​of the American engineer.”

McLaughlin and Villalon are the first U.S. soldiers killed in Afghanistan this year.

More than 2,400 U.S. soldiers have died in combat in Afghanistan since the war started after the September 11, 2001 attacks.