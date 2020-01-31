Pentagon increases number of injured troops in Iran to 64

January 31 (UPI) – The Pentagon has again increased the number of US soldiers diagnosed with brain injuries after an Iranian missile attack on US bases in Iraq earlier this month.

The Department of Defense announced for the first time that 11 soldiers had been injured in the January 8 missile attack in Iran.

On the day of the attack, President Donald Trump said in a television speech that no US soldier was injured and General Manager Mark Milley found that the victims were averted when they were warned of the strikes.

Since then, the number of victims – which the U.S. military considers to be an injury or death – has been revised several times, including Tuesday when the Pentagon said that a total of 50 people had been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury or TBI. before the attack.

On Thursday, the Pentagon said 14 other soldiers were diagnosed with TBI.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention define TBI as “a disorder in Brian’s normal functioning that may be caused by a bump, a blow or a blow to the head, or a penetrating head injury”.

Milley told reporters that TBI may take some time to manifest, so they continue to search for TBI after the incident. Some of the soldiers were evacuated to Europe and others to the United States. He said that all of the injuries were diagnosed with mild TBI and were not serious injuries.

“This cannot be minimized or dismissed or anything,” he said. “That just means that we categorize victims like that.”

According to the Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center, members of the active and reserve service are at higher risk of developing tuberculosis than the general public.

Secretary of State Mark Esper said their initial reporting at the time was correct, but when they learned of the first injuries, they expected others to follow.

“I think we did our best not to report losses and I still believe there were no losses this morning,” he said.

The injured troops are at an early stage of therapy, Milley said, and are being monitored during their “lifespan and beyond”.

Iran launched 16 missions at two Iraqi air force bases in early January in retaliation for a U.S. airstrike that killed Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards elite.

The attacks occurred amid heightened tensions between the two countries, which had since come to a standstill within hours of the attack on Iraqi bases after a Ukrainian commercial plane was shot down by Iran that killed all 176 on board.