Pentagon leaders say Trump’s warning to Iran is “important”, “perfect”

Top Pentagon leaders on Wednesday called President Trump’s tweet telling the U.S. Navy to demolish and destroy “all Iranian armed ships” if they harass their ships “an important warning” and “perfect.”

“The president issued an important warning to the Iranians. What stood out was that all our ships retain the right to self-defense and people had to be very careful in their interactions to understand the inherent right to self-defense,” he said. say Deputy Secretary of Defense David Norquist.

The Vice President of the Joint Chief of Staff, Air Force General John Hyten, added that every ship in the United States that is deployed in a detrimental manner has the inherent right to self-defense.

“If we see a hostile intention, we have the right to respond and include lethal force, and if it happens in the Gulf, if it happens anyway, we will respond with overwhelming lethal force, if necessary, to defend ourselves, and it’s really that simple,” said Hyten.

Trump tweeted Wednesday morning: “I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea.”

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2020

His tweet came after Iranian ships, last week, besieged American ships exercising in the Arabian Sea, which Iran considers its garden, but which the United States is committed to keeping open for transport. and international transportation.

La Marina has posted a video of the meetings on her Twitter account:

#ICYMI: Iranian #IRGCN ships with besieged manned weapons #USSLewisBPuller (ESB 3) while operating in international waters in the Gulf of North Arabia. U.S. crews took actions they thought were appropriate to prevent a collision.

https://t.co/nhstyAIAOW pic.twitter.com/NBv13TRCSG

– United States Navy (@USNavy) April 16, 2020

Asked if Trump’s tweet was an “order,” Norquist and Hyten called it a warning to Iran.

“The president is describing and responding to bad behavior on behalf of the Iranians,” Norquist said. “So I think it was a very useful thing that he exposed, and I think it’s important that people, other people, understand and take themselves very seriously.”

Hyten added:

I like that the president warns an opponent. That’s what he’s doing. There is a warning. If you want to go down this path, we will do it and we will get bigger, so don’t go down the path. That says it. He says so, in clear and uncertain terms. We understand that management and all deployed commanders are valid to execute it.

Asked if U.S. sailors could now take “lethal action” against the harassment, Hyten said, “As military we know how to apply this clear direction of the commander-in-chief in the legal orders we execute.” It continued:

If you find and are at a safe distance and wait, that’s one thing. If you have a gun and aim at me, that’s another thing. We know exactly what that means. So if we cross this line, we know what this line is and we will respond. We don’t need any more direction to do that. I think the president’s message was clear and we don’t need further action.

Hyten called it a “perfect” message in Iran:

I return to what the president says sends a great message to Iran. This is perfect. We know how to translate it into our rules of engagement. We will not talk about rules of engagement in public. But they are based on the inherent right to self-defense. They are based on a hostile intention and a hostile act. Everything we need to take the right actions.

