PENTAGON Shows Insights How To Prepare How To Use “Royal Roads,” Dreams, And More

Members asked what should be planned if it can do to celebrate their 20s. Hongseok replied that he wanted to go to the pool with all the members, while Jinho said that if he did not travel alone, he would like to spend a week on Jeju Island where he had a quiet life.

Shinwon said he wanted to go to a deserted island with members, adding, “We can use two sets of clothes and food in a week. We will bring walkie-talkies that can be used to communicate with the outside world, and then we will try to live on an island quiet with the idea that we want to do the ‘hard work’ that we have set for ourselves. “

Yeo One commented, “We take lots of photos, but I think it’s important for us to leave useful photos like family photos. I want to take family photos with the members in the studio to mark the 20s, 30s, and 40s. Epics High does it, and I think it will be a special memory and something useful. “

Yuto shows that while he wants to go around the world and ride a motorcycle while feeling the wind in his face, he also wants to do it with Hongseok sitting beside him.

Kino says, “I want to play free skiing on the eco-friendly ski slopes in the natural mountain range. I imagine it would be fun when I completed the white snow on the ski.

Wooseok described how his grandmother lived in a village called TtangKkeut (“End the Land”) in Haenam district. He said, “If members want to, I want everyone to join in and help, and it will give them the opportunity to organize things and release what is in my mind and stress. Also, if you walk properly, the sea is spread out before my eyes, which I think will make freedom. “

Hui said, “When I was young, I got a small fence so I made a weekend farm. Since I was born in the Year of the Chicken, I’ve wanted to target animals like chickens, ducks, and rabbits and cheat my own personal weekend animals.”

The theme was taking a magazine photo with the group “the young mafia,” and the interviewer explained that the word “mafia” was originally a Sicilian word that could mean “beautiful.” That’s why PENTAGON is asked what “unique beauty” is as a group.

Kino replied, “If there is a difference between us and many other idols, I think that is ‘freedom.’ We are not limited to the ‘idol’ box, and we are a self-producing group that strives for and realizes the flow of personal, self-made rules. for themselves, and the music you want to create. the identity of the real PENTAGON and those who enjoy the freedom we assume this. “

Members were also told about how to prepare for Mnet’s upcoming group “Road to the Kingdom.”

Kino said, “I think each episode will display aspects of competition, and the people who watch ‘Queendom’ might think that the program will take the format of the same. We have been talking about what could be said PENTAGON and what strength that we can use. we had a chat between members and some members, with the number 2 or 3 people and as more than 12 people, as part of the process of developing every aspect. Because this is an opportunity to make the performance perfect, we try to use all the skill that is yet to be identified through the promotion of the album. Hopefully you’ll be clear about what you’ve done while staying the night. “

Hui said what kind of picture he wanted to show in the program. “Instead of giving direction, we want that direction. In one word, we want to make it clear what ‘PENTAGON style’ is. From the very beginning they were all based on our own ideas.

The man was asked to compare the target and the current situation, when they are ready to setup goals came first, the time when they work hard to make its debut.

Kino replied, “The fact that we are aiming for the first time is the same, but because we have a different mindset than we did before we debuted, it cannot be explained the same.” Wooseok added, “However, the fact that we were nervous before our first performance was the same as ours when they debuted.”

PENTAGON is known for taking many different concepts, and he asked about the process as it was considered because it was considered by all members. Hui had said, “To be honest, when we all gathered together to discuss from the beginning, it will be difficult to manage. And the person who wrote the song goes opinion opinions and details of all. If we do by way of a less structured then mix, and later it will happen, so the process did not work. Once we had everything open, we discussed and managed every detail. “

“Road to Kingdom” has previewed upcoming competitions through a series of teasers and posters featuring seven groups of boys: PENTAGON, ONF, Golden Child, The Boyz, ONEUS, VERIVERY, and TOO. The event will start on Mnet on April 30th.

