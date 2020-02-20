[pentagon-talks-about-extraordinary-idea-change-for-new-album-+-lengthy-term-ambitions]

In an job interview and pictorial for @star1 journal, PENTAGON dished on their bold new album and why they’re looking ahead to the long term!

PENTAGON lately made their comeback with their quite first studio album “Universe: The Black Corridor,” featuring the strong title track “Dr. BeBe.” Compared to the a lot more youthful love tunes that PENTAGON’s produced in the previous, the powerful new observe marks a darker, edgier concept for the group—as very well as some fierce new choreography that the PENTAGON customers described as a “crazy general performance.”

Expressing their exhilaration about taking on a model-new idea, the idols remarked, “[Our new album] will make men and women think, ‘So [PENTAGON] is able of pulling off this type of graphic as effectively.’” They went on to share that they ended up really savoring executing the choreography for “Dr. BeBe,” adding confidently, “It’s an album that will be like PENTAGON’s greatest solution weapon.”

When questioned about their plans for this comeback, the PENTAGON customers replied, “We actually want to listen to folks say that [‘The Universe: Black Hall’] is a quality record that you in no way get sick of listening to, even if you hear to it for a extended time.”

As the majority of PENTAGON’s title tracks are composed by the members themselves, the idols confessed that they do feel pressured by the accountability that arrives with producing their possess tracks. “We do experience equally force and a robust want to make great audio,” they said. Having said that, with all of the group’s users now taking element in creating audio and lyrics, PENTAGON also shared that they are more assured and fired up than at any time about the new music that they have however to build.

“We assume that the good quality of our albums has enhanced since all of our associates started composing and manufacturing tunes,” they stated, “so we’re actually searching ahead to [our future output].”

