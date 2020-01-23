PENTAGON talks about the most important things in his life and prepares for his next return

PENTAGON showed a new side of themselves through its photo shoot and its interview with GQ Korea!

Their interview focused on the things that keep PENTAGON whole and full, with each member choosing their own set of separate articles.

Kino chose dreams, children, Sao Paulo, flowers, Peggy Gou’s “Starry Night” and titles. He explained dreams by saying, “I live in dreams rather than reality. My current career is something that I started to achieve an ideal image of which I dreamed. I often hear “It won’t be easy” and “Is it possible?” But I think it is possible. If I become a big influence, I hope children around the world will adopt hopes and dreams while watching me. I really respect Michael Jackson and I really want to show the same positive influence he made to change the world through his music and his gifts. “

He also talked about their next album and their title, sharing: “The title of the full album we are preparing was chosen yesterday. It’s really good. Hui produced it but I watched the whole process. The song is as good as the amount of work it takes. I think we will be able to prepare our performances pleasantly. It is a concept that PENTAGON has never tried before. It will be nice to look forward to our new image. “

Jinho chose Magazine Ho (his monthly cover song project), songs, Bruno Mars, Happiness, his father, musicals and its members. He explained that “living happily” is his life goal, to share: “Since last year, there have been no moments when I was not happy. It is not that something incredible has happened, but my perspective has changed. No matter what happened or what decisions I made, I started to believe that my current situation was always good, removing all my stress. “

Jinho also spoke to his colleagues, commenting, “One of the advantages of PENTAGON is that we are all very close. While it would be great to stay together as a PENTAGON in our thirties and forties, if not, I want to promote it without any regrets to my members. I hope I can look back and think about those moments like when I learned a lot and had fun. “

Yeo One has cataloged review videos of blue cars, “How Are You” by Hwayobi, cake and acting. For “How Are You,” he said, “I recently played on” The King of Mask Singer “and sang” Memory “in the musical” Cats “. I’m sorry it wasn’t the song I wanted. If I have a chance to reappear, I would like to sing way How Are You ’by Hwayobi. It’s the song I feel most confident about. “

He also talked about how he wants to grow as an actor, explaining, “I want to play while playing while promoting with PENTAGON. At first, I wanted to play unpredictable, complex and psychopathic characters, but I recently changed my mind. I started to think that I could fall into an image before I could gain experience from a variety of roles. If it’s a role that I can play at my current age, I want to try it, whatever the character. “

PENTAGON chief Hui chose the sound of the rain, songwriting, competitiveness, Hoan dancer, “Suicide Squad”, Wooseok’s vocal cords and footballer Park Joo Young. As a well-known songwriter, Hui spoke of his personal songwriting process, sharing, “To write a song, you need incredible concentration. While promoting as a singer, it is not easy to juggle songwriting simultaneously. However, I have no thought of giving up either. The happiness I get from the two is completely different and I believe that creating a scene with songs that we do personally is an important part of the identity of PENTAGON. “

Regarding his colleague’s voice, Hui explained, “I don’t have weak vocal cords, but depending on how I feel, the state of my voice is sometimes not so good. Whenever this happens, I’m jealous of Wooseok. He naturally has vocal cords worthy of envy. Even if he spends hours shouting in the recording studio, he’s fine. “

Their youngest member Wooseok chose the logo of PENTAGON, PENTAGON’s fourth album “DEMO_01”, Kino, cameras, the group Jamiroquai, janggu (a traditional Korean drum) and Claude Monet. He explained that “DEMO_01” is the PENTAGON album he cherishes the most, saying, “That’s when we started promoting with songs we wrote. Although I was the youngest member, I was in charge of rap. The responsibility for creating something good was all the greater. After I moved to Seoul to become a singer, I had no one with whom sharing my true feelings. But writing my thoughts and feelings down in words would heal me. “

Wooseok also explained why he chose his colleague Kino, sharing: “Kino and I have polar opposites. While honestly expressing his opinions, he is very attentive to the feelings of others. If I ask him to eat something, he keeps accepting. He will respond kindly, “Oh! I really like this!” After meeting Kino, my personality changed a lot. “

Yuto chose baseball, his hometown, the blacks, the dreadlocks, the French dance team Les Twins and his phone. Yuto is from Nagoya, Japan, where he recently visited. He commented, “This is the place where I was born and raised. Right behind my house is a ski resort. I have very fond memories of skiing there when I was a kid and visiting a nearby hot spring afterwards. Yuto added, “My childhood dream was to become CEO of a K-pop agency. However, around the sixth grade, Girls’ Generation, TVXQ and Super Junior started promoting in Japan and I started to think that I also wanted to become an idol. “

He also explained that he couldn’t live without his phone, explaining, “He has everything. He even has lyrics and my compositions. I recently wrote lyrics on a pencil. The more you use a pencil, the shorter it becomes, but it looks like life. As life progresses, time goes by, but you can leave something behind. Although I have accomplished a lot as a PENTAGON, I don’t think I have done it individually. I want to make myself known. To introduce Yuto? He is someone who works very hard. “

Shinwon chose the song “Shine” by PENTAGON, “The Wave” by Se So Neon, his profile, the movie “Ford v Ferrari”, Mustangs, and Praying. Explaining “Shine”, he explained, “I want to play more naturally on stage. At first, I thought that the perfectly orchestrated performances were the best. I thought it was true. However, while promoting “Shine”, my thoughts changed. After playing while playing freely on stage, I said to myself: “Is this true?” But after doing it continuously, it became fun. I particularly appreciated being able to see myself happily smiling on stage. “

Adapted to the beautiful idol, Shinwon spoke of his admiration for his lateral profile. He explained, “Even when I look at it, the line between my eyebrows and my nose is quite nice. I got it from my father. A somewhat unfortunate part is the outer part of my eyes. They’re moving up a bit, so it looks like I’m looking fierce. “

Hongseok listed 19, France, sneakers, Iron Man, his nickname Ya Ong (how the Koreans say “meow”), and patience. He recalled 19 as the age he would like to return to, explaining, “I went to school in China where I had so much fun with my friends. There was pressure from our college entrance exams, but procrastination is more exciting when you have something big to come. At night, I was busy getting out of my dorm to play and eat grilled skewers. If our escape routes were blocked, we would find new routes. I don’t know what kind of guts I had at the time. “

Hongseok also spoke of his lasting memory of the group’s performance in France during their world tour. He shared: “The fans generally shout or applaud, but the fans in France encourage us while trampling. As thousands of people trampled on at the same time, the scene trembled. During our tour, we visited many different countries, but it was an experience we had not seen anywhere else. “

PENTAGON recently announced their return with their very first full album which they plan to release next month!

