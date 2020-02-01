Pentagon wants to remove restrictions on the use of landmines

January 31 (UPI) – The U.S. is resetting landmine bans, the White House and Department of Defense said on Friday.

The decision, announced in a White House statement on Friday, reverses an Obama-era policy that prohibits the United States from using landmines outside the Korean Peninsula.

“The Department of Defense has determined that restrictions imposed on the US armed forces by the Obama administration’s policies could severely disadvantage them during a conflict against our opponents,” the White House said. “The President is unwilling to accept this risk for our troops.”

In a press release released on Friday, the Pentagon explicitly denied that the policy change had to do with recent events in Iran, but instead said it was “the result of the DOD policy review and the President’s requirement that our warriors be involved.” the appropriate means to implement the National Defense Strategy. ”

In 2014, the Obama administration announced its intention to remove anti-personnel landmines and eventually implemented a policy against the use of landmines outside the Korean Peninsula.

Politics brought the United States closer to qualifying for the Ottawa Convention, a 1997 UN treaty signed by 164 countries – particularly with the exception of the United States, Russia and China – and the use, storage, the production and transfer of anti-personnel mines are prohibited and demand their destruction.

Heads of government have expressed interest in signing the contract since President Bill Clinton, but still have to comply with its requirements, not least because the leaders have insisted on outsourcing that allows land mines to be used on the Korean peninsula.

According to the White House, the Pentagon’s new policy will, in “exceptional” circumstances, allow fighting commanders to deploy progressive, non-persistent landmines “that are specifically designed to reduce unintended harm to civilians and partner forces.”

Shortly after the White House announcement, the Pentagon released the new Land Mine Policy. The U.S. Armed Forces are only allowed to use landmines if they “have compliant self-destruct mechanisms and self-deactivation capabilities, and detection equipment can be found through commonly available technical mines.”

“I am confident that our Combatant Commanders will be able to determine exactly when the use of landmines is necessary and appropriate in an operational context, and at the same time limit the risk of accidental damage to non-combatants,” Defense Secretary Mark Esper wrote in a memorandum.

Senator Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., Vice chairman of the Senate Fund for Resources and longstanding advocate of ending landmine use, made a statement on Friday saying the policy reversal was “both confusing and disappointing.” and reflexively “unwise.”

He also wrote that Congress had asked to be consulted about possible changes in landmine policy but, as far as he knew, had not done so.

“The current policy that limits the use of this inherently indiscriminate weapon to the Korean Peninsula has been the culmination of nearly 30 years of incremental steps by both democratic and republican governments after extensive analysis and consultation for global growth agreed that anti-personnel mines should be banned generally, “Leahy wrote.

Human Rights Watch also condemned the decision, saying it would reverse years of incremental work to bring the United States into line with the Ottawa Convention.

“Most countries in the world have been advocating the ban on anti-personnel landmines for more than two decades, while the Trump administration has chosen to use these weapons on a permanent basis,” said Steve Goose, director of the weapons department at Human Rights Watch in the explanation. “The use of landmines that have taken so many lives is never justified by any country or group.”