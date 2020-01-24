People are really confused about what this London bus ad means

Whenever we get on a London bus or the underground, we are bombarded with advertisements to the extent that we no longer blink an eyelid on someone trying to sell us the latest essential conditioner or the best vacation deals.

But there is an announcement that is going around right now and that seems to confuse people.

At least, that seems to be the case since when someone posted on Reddit about it, with a photo of the ad on the bus, 118 people were ready to respond.

The announcement itself is quite confusing.

All it shows is a wide eye and the words “Watch your speed. Your son does.”

So obviously this is an advertisement about the dangers of speed.

But we wonder exactly what the ad means by including the piece on the son.

The original poster wrote on Reddit: “What does this mean on earth? Sorry if I’m thick.”

Many people responded in comments to explain what it meant, but agreed that the ad was confusing.

One person said that “television shows it much better”.

Another added: “It is clear that you cannot reproduce it on paper!”

“You are not thick, it is a terrible and ambiguous announcement. It is so bad that it will probably cause an accident while people are confused and distracted,” said a third person.

The announcement asks London drivers to monitor their speed on the roads

(Image: Transport to London)

So what is the ad trying to say?

One person explained it well by saying, “think it means your child is probably scared in the back seat.

“The photo suggests that a child looks scared at something.”

If you look at the ad, that’s exactly what it is.

This shows a father driving fast because he is late and two children in the back of the car. The internal voices of the children share how much they are afraid of the fact that it drives fast and that they find themselves in dangerous situations during the trip.

It’s smart to have a speed awareness announcement on the back of the bus for other drivers to notice, and hopefully it reminds them to slow down if they’re driving fast.

But it could have been better if the ad itself was slightly clearer.

Reddit users have also offered a slightly interesting twist on the meaning of the ad.

In addition to showing how important it is to monitor your speed, they also suggest that children will copy what adults do.

One person asked, is it “something about the way your kids look at what you do, and will copy / emulate you because they think it’s ok?”

“I think so too. Children learn what they are going through, so set an example and all that,” added someone else.

