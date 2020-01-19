People don’t like to see animals suffer. But we never stopped suffering.

On September 8, 1827, a group of American hotel entrepreneurs arranged the Animal Boat, a leaky wooden ship with two bears, a bison, a fox, a raccoon, an eagle, a “malicious” dog, a cat and four geese, to cross over the Niagara Falls to do a bizarre life vs. the elements show. The animals, with the exception of the hopeless eagle tied up on deck, were released from their shackles at the last minute, presumably to give them a chance to fight. Except for the bears that were seen swimming safely on the Canadian bank of the Niagara River, none emerged alive when their boat was shattered into splinters.

The repulsive stunt, which was hardly imaginable for modern values, was a huge success in its day and attracted enormous crowds that filled empty restaurants and hotel beds out of season. The overall positive public response from 1827 underscores an important conclusion by Boston University historian Andrew Robichaud’s Animal City: The Domestication of America. In the 1870s, North Americans would have been just as horrified by the animal boat as their descendants from the 21st century. Between the first third and the last quarter of the 19th century, a human-animal revolution took place in the cities of the continent.

The practical results have been overwhelming, and the displacement of domestic animals and commerce that have made them consumer goods from urban centers and the public eye, and the impact on social and individual attitudes, has been more subtle. Today’s North Americans remain the heirs of this revolution, and not just in our urban landscapes, which still bear traces of areas reserved for the animal industry. See the Stockyards neighborhood in Toronto or the butcher town in San Francisco. The big change – “post-domesticity”, as scholars call it – has also deeply penetrated our cultural DNA. It is still the basis of our concepts of how we use animals and how we should deal with them, even if discoveries in animal science, rising trends in veganism and vegetarianism and our almost literal adoption of pets into our families are a new development in contemporary thinking initiate .

In 1842, Charles Dickens wrote to London about the sights of New York’s Broadway: smart shops, brilliantly dressed women and “two handsome sows” – also accompanied by “six gentleman hogs” – who walked between them without notice. The British novelist filled two pages with observations of New York pigs, but the pig cleaners weren’t the only animals found in Manhattan or other cities. Since the beginning of domestication, city dwellers have reproduced country life as well as possible to feed themselves.

In the pre-industrial “pedestrian city”, as Sean Kheraj, environmental historian at the University of York, calls, food sources had to be nearby. Kheraj, who takes his students on walks through the original heart of Toronto to show them “which different places animals were at the center of political and economic life in the early 19th century”, begins at the St. Lawrence Market. “It has been a marketplace in Toronto since the city was incorporated,” he says, “for decades the only place where you could buy fresh produce and meat in a city with neither cars nor trams. It was all of Toronto one kilometer on foot from the market – live further away and you are a farmer. “The first city hall of Toronto was an outgrowth of the market, emphasizes Kheraj,” because the market was the place where people lived I had to gather … [ and] eat something. “

But an increasingly successful middle class from the Victorian era began to resist the sight, sounds and smells of the animal world. They flinched at the cruelty inflicted on their eyes and their children by herds driven through the streets to slaughterhouses, dogs pulling carts, and free-range pigs. They had new ideas about cemeteries and what was allowed in them; With Boston leading the way in 1830, grazing graveyards – a traditional refuge for the urban poor – was banned across the continent. Boston Common and other green spaces were also soon cleared of pets, in keeping with the emerging ethos of parks as places for sophisticated leisure.

Meanwhile, working class citizens who lived in cramped conditions and increasingly earned their living outside the home found it difficult to care for large animals. The private ownership of pigs and cows collapsed, while the urban chicken population increased until the 20th century. Powerful economic and social factors drove the pet industry to the outskirts. “It was difficult for people in the 19th century to imagine a world in which no animals suffer,” says Robichaud. They considered their real, aesthetic and moral problems with the human-animal relationship “in practical terms, that is, they asked how we can minimize suffering.”

The change took place in seizures and beginnings with unexpected turns. Urban households separated from their cows when milk consumption began to increase. This meant that people bought it from street vendors who bought milk from the small urban dairies that were created before transportation from the land was possible. These dairies in turn made common cause with distilleries. The latter needed a way to dispose of their “sludge”, the pulp of fibrous sludge that remained after whiskey was distilled, and the former needed cheap feed. The thin, bluish-tinted milk made by dairies has been adulterated with something from chalk to plaster to thicken and brighten it. American reformers like Sylvester Graham – who later had a cracker named after him – scolded the Swiller. However, it was only the development of efficient rail links to rural dairies that finally shut them down.

When the railways pulled large livestock out of the city, they triggered an explosion in horse numbers. “People tend to assume that the energy sources are completely successive,” says Robichaud, referring to the idea that mechanical force replaces muscle strength in all areas of activity at the same time. “But there is a delay from steam to electricity and oil.” The railroads brought huge food supplies – 200,000 liters of milk a day to New York – but “once you have it in the depot, how do you get the city to the various shops on the other side? Horses.” At the beginning of the 20th century there were there were tens of thousands of horses in big cities, 100,000 in New York alone, and almost all of them had disappeared by 1920 and became obsolete through automobiles and electric vehicles.

The subtleties of horse trading and the effects of animals on the urban environment are dramatically illustrated by the Great Animal Disease of 1872. In September of the same year, horses in Toronto contracted a debilitating, if not fatal, type of horse flu. Within a year, the disease had spread from Canada to Central America when trains moved horses for breeding or work. Horse-drawn public transportation was severely disrupted, and city residents often had to pull their own carts – even the Apache Wars led by the US cavalry led to several clashes on foot. “It was like the way the SARS outbreak was spread through air travel,” says Kheraj, “a kind of precursor even before the Spanish influenza of 1918, which showed how modern traffic can connect populations of species over thousands of kilometers . “

Urban ecology was also burdened by the banishment of pigs: their competitors for urban waste, mainly rats and dogs – but also in Toronto, which still bears the name Hogtown, expanded their populations. Dogs were a special case: they were a valuable possession for the rich, but there were also many strays in cities and the result of rabies outbreaks. In Toronto and Montreal, Kheraj said, “The police have campaigned against dog poison, and Winnipeg city records show that the mayor complains that he is being followed by dogs on the way to the council meetings.” But it is an exceptional litigation in New York, which best captures the uncertainties related to dogs and, more broadly, all animals.

Humane organizations appeared in both Canada and the United States after the American Civil War. The founding of the New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in 1866 was followed by the Montreal SPCA three years later. Some of the SPCA’s earliest measures were directed against stables and slaughterhouses, but when these businesses moved to the outskirts and often fell outside the jurisdiction of the SPCA – and, as Robichaud noted, beyond the eyes of the people concerned – their attention was focused on creatures that were still in the city streets. The only employee of the San Francisco SPCA grabbed a gun and shot much of his time at suffering horses.

In 1874, a Manhattan attorney, annoyed by the sight of a visibly disturbed dog in the shop window running on a treadmill running an apple press, filed a complaint with the SPCA. The company tried to solve the problem with its proven solution. Couldn’t the dog and press be brought out of sight into the basement? No, they couldn’t, the owner replied – the dog was in the window “as a kind of advertisement”. In court, a prominent athlete who later fought with the SPCA over the atrocities of fox hunting testified that this type of work was unworthy of the man’s best friend. The case was what we would now call agency: could the dog stop working if he wanted to? No, he couldn’t, it was decided and the owner was found guilty of cruelty.

The problem with the agency became even more important when the owner replaced the dog with a child, a boy of about eight who looked as exhausted to the audience as the dog. The SPCA was outraged at the act and even more outraged when it learned that neither it nor the city were responsible for child labor that was “freely” contracted. Indeed, the first societies founded to combat child abuse and exploitation publish SPCAs after a decade. However, the former were inspired by the latter: New York SPCA veteran Elbridge Gerry was a co-founder of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children because a child deserves “at least the pastor’s rights on the street”.

In all its sensational aspects, the cider press box captures the complexity of thinking about the rights of living beings in the nineteenth century in a clear manner. Yes, there was a real disgust for the free cruelty to animals, but for the urban elites the problem was solved primarily by pushing what is considered and necessary exploitation into the shadows. In this regard, it is worth noting that the most powerful weapon used by contemporary animal activists has always been images from the blood-stained ice of seal hunting to the video smuggled from slaughterhouses. In our evolving post-domestic relationship with animals, one thing is certain: we cannot bear to see them suffer.

