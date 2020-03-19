People Gather Through Technology During Coronavirus Quarantines

The coronavirus pandemic has forced people to invent how they kill time, burn carbs and sociality … and modern technology has come into play.

People in self-contained quarantines or modes of hiding around the world are now facing a challenge like never before – how to spend quality time with family, friends and co-workers in the same buildings, bars, gyms, restaurants or houses as they are.

Applications like Houseparty – which allows group video chat – are used to talk, play, almost hang and even hang a few beers … all from the comfort of your own bed.

Comedians Joellen Redlingshafer and Anne Feuss brought to IG Live Thursday for fun with followers having a workout at home using items from around their apartment.

Some companies also take this action by organizing virtual happy hours of the weekend … in the app and not in the pub.

In fact, the FaceTime on the iPhone allows for group chats or 1-one-1 connections as always … but it is used most now in most countries on lock or social travel. The Airtime app also allows people to watch visually together.

Along with finding fun new ways to pass the time with friends, people are also focusing on learning new skills or focusing on hobbies … such as cooking.

There are tons of cooking classes on YouTube so you can help your kitchen become a gourmet restaurant that you can never go to again … or just help make the most of what you have in your closet.

The same goes for exercise and fitness tutorials Like Jenn told us, now the perfect time for self-care and self-improvement … and it’s all as simple as going online or on your phone and causing it.