People have started the trend to recreate the Classic Art Amid Coronavirus

Of course, social media is full of photos of your amateur amateurs, homemade liquor and massage products manufactured while living at home due to coronavirus. But look closely, and you’ll find a whole new set of house-to-house meetings: the process of bringing back famous paintings and portraits by creative methods. As the trend continues to spread online since March, helping those facing social media challenges through institutions such as the Getty Museum in California and the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, become an attraction and a welcome addition to listeners and inventors. Next step, cheaper TikTok dances, live music and a dedicated memory; this kind of expression is a new world created by labor. In the midst of global uncertainty, he has also become an important anchor for others.

Just take Chiara Grilli, a lecturer at Università di Bari in Macerata, Italy. Grilli, like many people in Italy, goes a long way. “This gives me a lot of time – a lot, actually,” she told TIME. She lives in a two-room apartment with her boyfriend – “no balcony, no garden” – and two weeks later, she says she feels “asthma.”

“One day before lunch I went into my room and I saw this beautiful sunbeam coming through the window extending to the top of my bed. The first thing I thought was, ‘How can I get out!’ But the second thing is Hopper. “This is a tribute to Edward Hopper, a 20th-century American immigrant who is known for his amazing performances in everyday life.

“As the light enters the room, the light shines, my mood swells. It was [like the light of the painting], but it was real, ”Grilli said of her time in the vision. After finding the right clothes in her room and asking for her boyfriend’s help, Grilli re-created Hopper’s “Morning Sun” and shared the picture on Facebook.

“I guess this is a representation of the nature of isolation like most of us without using too many words, hashtags or mottos,” she said. Her friends were voluntary, and Grilli went on to create social networking sites under the name “Quarantinart.” She now has more than two dozen photos, and she plans to continue the work immediately as a result of coronavirus infection. “I found something that really helped me to entertain, and at the same time express my creative side,” she said.

Katrina Karkazis, a professor of biology at a Brooklyn college and who has been working alone in her New York home for only a month, began this project. “With the public health situation, I feel like the federal government has gone above and beyond what I thought it should be, and it worries me a lot,” she said as she left today. the clown on her side with her dog, Abbey, who combines the stars in many of her paintings.

“So it’s a perfect way to keep you away from grief, anger, loss and fear. This is the one time when I feel completely capable of focusing. ”She shared her first photo of her in March on Facebook, and her mother was so excited that she made a donation to pay Karkazis to continue writing. She said, “No, no,” but I’ll do it for her. “She added that her response from friends has influenced her to continue.” I feel helpless. I can teach my students, and I can make those pictures that make people smile or laugh. I mean, I just got a message from someone I haven’t spoken to in years..“

Karkazis began searching for easily identifiable information – Grant Wood’s “American Gothic” with Abbey and mop, ‘The Girl with the Pearl Earl’ with a mask as part of the headline – but it goes on to do more than just European and Western history. to show her politics. She has her own eyes with Carrie Mae Weems and Kehinde Wiley, and convinces the Abbey to dress up as Frida Kahlo. The challenge: taking pictures without the tools – and finding the right things. “It feels like a technical problem. It’s almost like a recipe. I get excited to do it. I find it funny,” she said, as she used medical gloves as a stand-out for hair removal. at the same time.

The needed creativity – and the fact that you don’t need specific pieces of art to do these jobs – is a big reason why it’s such a world tour, says a creator, Holly Bess Kincaid, art teacher in Harrisonburg, Va. , and president of the Virginia Educational Training Association.

Kincaid School was closed for a year on March 23, the same day it launched a #ArtEdPortraits challenge on social media. She shared her thoughts on the Facebook group of 9,000 art teachers, all trying to find out how to teach art students far and wide, and many have accepted. “I get these little smiles in my box for the students’ messages that revive the arts and play and have fun – just the things that have the house,” she told TIME. Kincaid’s inventions reveal its characteristic about the nature of coronavirus; She did Chagall in a laundry area, painted on Andrew Wyeth’s “Christina’s World” theme as she reached her school while she was quiet and used an iPad instead of a sketchpad to show off our newfound confidence in video chat. in “Young Design” by Marie Denise Villers.

“In a time when we see so many things in the news and media that scare our students and seniors, what better way than to go back to childhood and make a play – and be somebody for a few? minutes? Kincaid asked.

All three of these creators have found their way to work by moving themselves. But they are not alone. Hashtags like #BetweenArtandQuarantine and #Tussenkunstenquarantaine are helping to organize innovation from around the world. The most popular new account dedicated to this type of appearance is @covidclassics, where a group of residents post a full range of traditional activities. Alex Akesson, a freelance writer based in Reykjavik, Iceland, took to the stage on one of their photos via Facebook, and was inspired to share it on Twitter on March 28. the two refer to Arnolfini’s “Marriage.”

Akesson now works as a signal amplifier, continuously exchanging strategies to come. “The station is open,” she told DARIYA to find the photos online. “I like to distribute the fruits and vegetables when I can, and my food is full of inability and death.”

The humanities for interacting with culture have not diminished, but with cultural institutions around the world, the interest is manifested in some way. “People all over the world will go back to the drawing board. It has to be something, ”Grilli said. “Sure, it’s a way to fight depression but it also helps you connect, to express your discomfort.”

As an art teacher, Kincaid knows that art is healing; this is why it is important to keep it, even if it is in private. “Other projects feel like a gift to me,” Karkazis said of the progress being made. Grilli goes on to say: “I am thinking of changing Mondrian’s recipe into a recipe. I make Mexican-style salads for lunch; I can try to see if anything goes through my mind, ”she said. “In a sense, it is as if art is feeding you.”

Write to Raisa Bruner at raisa.bruner@time.com.

