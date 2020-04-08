People Identify Cop They Cause Failing to Wear Mask, Police Disagree

Play video content

Two people shopping at an Illinois Walmart claim a police officer has charged them for wearing face protection masks, but police say that’s not how it came down.

Here’s the deal … a video posted on social media shows 2 black men wearing masks of operation worn by a police officer as they make their way out of Walmart in Wood River, Ill.

The men claimed the police told them it was a town ordinance for people to wear masks in businesses. In the video – posted March 18, but is now viral – the men say they are forced to leave.

At the time of the incident, Governor of Illinois J.B. Pritzker Residents are told to only wear a mask if it is recommended by a healthcare professional. The directive was wide open at the end of the month, and now other towns are charging people to cover their faces in public.

Wood River Police Station Brad Wells responded Wednesday to mounting criticism … and said the officer was trying to identify the individuals because he felt they were acting unexpectedly before entering the store.

The chief claims the officer told the town ordinance that the masks were banned – even without such an ordinance. He added, however, that there is Illinois law that prohibits wearing a mask to conceal your identity from the police … without written permission from the property owner.

The police chief understands why someone wore a mask to protect themselves in today’s pandemic, but he said not many people wore a mask when the video was shot – and claimed no one else in the store did it.

Wells added, the men refused to give ID, and said they would leave. He claimed that the men left on their own and were not told to leave the store.

According to police, the men in the video have since made a formal complaint and are undergoing an internal investigation. Wells said the NAACP and FBI are also investigating the incident.