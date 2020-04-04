People lost in coronavirus

Country music stars, university professors, award-winning scriptwriters, and ICU nurses: some of the victims of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Manudibango, saxophonist

Influential musician from Cameroon, Manudibango [December 12, 1933-March 24, 2020], was famous for “Soul Makosa” [1972].

Influential Cameroon-born musician Manudibango died of a coronavirus on March 24 at the age of 86. Divango was famous for “Soul Makossa” released in 1972. His music fuses African rhythms with jazz, soul, funk, rumba, disco and hip-hop, internationalizing African music and inspiring many other major artists in a career that lasts more than 60 years. Was.

Divango, whose nickname is “Puppy Groove”, was primarily known as a saxophonist, but also played piano and vibraphone. He recorded over 40 albums and recorded and toured with artists such as Herbie Hancock, Peter Gabriel, Sinead O’Connor and Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

Divango passed away and Quincy Jones, a composer and music producer, tweeted, “His contribution to music today is unparalleled, and I’m sorry to hear about this tremendous loss. Soul Makossa, my brother! Music and your light. “

Terence McNally, playwright

Terence McNally at the 73rd Tony Award at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 9, 2019.

Playlight Terence McNally died of a complication from the coronavirus on March 24. McNally, a lung cancer survivor living with chronic inflammatory lung disease, was 81 years old.

McNally has won four Tony Awards for career craft plays and musicals seeking love, creativity, and homophobia. The writer worked on the theme of the relationship between family, war, empathy and wit.

His early successes include the farce “ The Ritz, ” a gay public bath, the romance “ Claire de Rune’s Frankie and Johnny, ” and a breakthrough in AIDS that focuses on two couples. Such as the play “Lips Together, Teeth Apart”. I spend the weekend at Fire Island. He won his first Tony in the 1992 musical “Kiss of the Spider Woman” and was subsequently awarded the Tony Award-winning play “Ai! Courage! Caring!”

McNally’s love for opera was reflected in works such as the Tony Award-winning “Master Class” that explored the life of the opera diva Maria Callas. He also contributed librettos to the opera and wrote books for musical adaptations of several stages of the movie, including “Full Monty”, “preferably Catch Me”, “Anastasia”, “Ragtime”, etc. .

Last year, when he won the Tony Award for his lifelong achievement, McNally said, “The world needs more artists than ever to remind us of what truth, beauty and kindness really are. is.”

Lynn Manuel Miranda, the founder of Hamilton, said that the loss of McNally was “ heartbroken ”, calling McNally a “ world giant ” and skillfully straddling theater and musicals . Definitely kind. “

Mark Bloom, actors “inheritance” and “law and order”

Actor Mark Bram will attend the Chelsea Piers’ Roundabout Theater 2005 Spring Gala in New York City.

Veteran actor Mark Blum died March 25 at the age of 69 after suffering a complication from the coronavirus. He was known for roles in such films as the television programs “Succession” and “Low and Order”, “Desperately Seeking Susan” and “Crocodyll Dundee”.

Madonna, Bloom co-star in “Desperate Susan”, praised him for a heartfelt Instagram post after learning of his death.

“I want to recognize the passing of Mark Bram, a notable human, actor and friend who succumbed to the coronavirus,” wrote the pop star. “This is really tragic, and my heart is aimed at him, his family, and his loved ones. When he made the Desperately Seeking Susan in 1985, I found him interesting, warm and loving Remember as a professional and professional!

Araserib Endia Ilagan, Miami ICU Nurse

Araserib Endia Ilagan

According to CBS Miami, Araserib Endia Ilaghan, a intensive care unit nurse in Miami who was at the forefront of the coronavirus pandemic, died of the disease on March 27. She was 63 years old.

Buendia Ilagan said the hospital had worked for Jackson Memorial Hospital for about 33 years.

In a tribute posted on Facebook, her brother Roy Buendia wrote: “I praise my beloved sister, your dedication to your profession. We are very proud of you. You are the true” hero “in this battle with Covid. -19. “

William Helmreich, Professor of Sociology

Wilhelm Reich has walked 6,048 miles through all five wards on foot, as described in his book New York Novade Knowes.

William Helmreich, a professor of sociology at City College and the Graduate School Center for the City University of New York, died on March 28 at the age of 74. He wrote about the streets of New York City through his own special experience: walking almost every street, almost 125,000 blocks, from the most famous to the furthest, from the richest to the most distressed . He listened to locals and revealed Gotham’s unique history. For more than four years, he has walked 6,048 miles in nine pairs of shoes in all four seasons.

The idea of ​​Helmreich’s 2013 book “New York Nova Dinos” [one of 20 he wrote] came from a game he played as a boy. He and his father were hopping on the subway near an apartment in Manhattan. From there, wander the city until the end of the line.

“To sum up, it’s the largest outdoor museum in the world,” he told 2016 Sunday Morning.

Alan Merrill, songwriter for “I Love Rock and Roll”

Alan Merrill

According to his daughter, Alan Merrill, who co-authored the hit song for fellow rocker Joan Jet, “I Love Rock and Roll”, died March 29 in New York. I was 69.

“I was given two minutes to say goodbye before being rushed out. He seems calm and when I left he would not be a ticker on the right side of the CNN / Fox news screen There was still a faint light of hope, “said daughter Laura Merrill on Facebook. “I walked home 50 blocks with hope in my chest. The city I knew was empty. I think I was the only one here. Perhaps in many ways I was When I got to the apartment door, I received the news that he was gone. “

Country music star Joe Diffie

Joe Diffie will be performing at the 2019 Stage Coach Festival in Empire Polofield, Indio, California on April 26, 2019.

Country music hit maker Joe Diffie died at the age of 61 on March 29 with a complication related to the coronavirus. Originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma, he sang early in a bluegrass band. Diffie married a college lover and worked as a mechanic before she was fired and went bankrupt. His wife left with two children, and Diffie moved to Nashville and rolled the dice. So he recorded a demo for the composer, and then signed a contract with Epic to release his debut album “A Thousand Winding Roads” in 1990.

Diffie has five # 1 country hits, including “Home”, “When the Devil Dances [in the Empty Pocket]”, “Third Rock from the Sun”, “Pickup Man”, and “Larger than the Beatles” Was recorded. He recorded 13 studio albums, including two that became platinum: “Honky Tongue Attitude”, featuring a single “prop next to a jukebox [if I died]” and “Third Rock from the Sun” “.

Diffie, who became the Grand Ole Opry in 1993, shared the Grammy Award for Best Country Collaboration with Merle Haggard, Marty Stuart and others on the 1998 song “Same Old Train”.

Singer Carrie Underwood tweeted, “There is absolutely no word about losing Joe Diffie. His music and heritage are legendary.”

Andrew Jack, Star Wars actor and dialect coach

Andrew Jack

Andrew Jack, actor and dialect director of “Star Wars”, died in the UK on March 31 due to the effects of the coronavirus. I was 76.

For several years in the 1970s, Jack worked as an airline butler, mentioning countless accents, dialects and cultural differences around the world, as well as the importance of reassuring people. These were skills that contributed to their career as a series of cinematic dialect coaches, including Mohawk’s End, Chaplin, Mansfield Park, Troy, Eastham Tromis, and Sherlock Holmes. He also provided Moriarty’s voice, the “Robin Hood”, “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, and several Marvel “Avengers” films.

Jack also worked in front of the camera and starred in two Star Wars movies as The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, as the Karen Emmatt resistance figure. His last project was Batman, starring Robert Pattinson.

While he was in the ICU unit at a hospital near London, Jack’s wife, a dialect coach Gabriel Rogers, was isolated in Australia and tragicly couldn’t be with him. “I lost a man today. Andrew Jack was diagnosed with a coronavirus two days ago. Rogers died without any pain and knew that the whole family was together.” Tweeted.

The Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood tweeted about “the sad news”, describing Jack as “a kind and lovable person.”

Frank Gablin, New Jersey ER Doctor

Photo of Dr. Garvin’s Facebook page. His last post was to be positive and kind during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Facebook / Dr. Frank Garvin

Dr. Frank Gabrin, a doctor in the emergency room at East Orange General Hospital in New Jersey, died in her husband’s arm on March 31. Two cancer survivors first became symptomatic on March 24 and contracted his illness. I was 60.

“He never complained, he just wanted to work and help people,” husband Arnold Vargas told NJ.com.

Many people share the last social media post in Gablin. “Remember the people in these tools. These can be the most powerful medicines you have to use in this pandemic!” Gabrin said, “Tolerance,” “Sympathy,” “Good faith, He wrote and shared an image of the word cloud that contained positive words such as “human dignity” and “open mind.”

Ellis Marsalis Jr., Patriarch of the Famous Jazz Family

Wynton Marsalis and his father, Ellis Marsalis, will perform at the Wynton Marsalis Awards Legion of Honor at the French Embassy’s Cultural Services.

Ellis Marsalis Jr., a jazz pianist, teacher and patriarch of the New Orleans musical clan, including the sons of famous performers Winton and Branford, died after fighting pneumonia caused by the coronavirus.

New Orleans Mayor La Toya Cantrell announced the death of the musician in a solemn news release Wednesday night. Elder Marsalis continued to play regularly in New Orleans until December.

“Eris Marsalis was a legend. When talking about jazz in New Orleans, he was the archetype of what we mean,” Cantrell said in a statement. “He was a teacher, a father, an icon, and the words were not enough to explain art, joy, and the wonder he showed the world.”

Adam Schlesinger, co-founder of Wayne’s Fountain

Adam Schlesinger, bassist Wayne of Wayne, will be performing at the Virgin Festival by Virgin Mobile 2007 at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland on August 4, 2007.

Adam Schlesinger, co-founder of the New Jersey-based music group Wayne and Ivy’s Fountain, was known for his work on the television show Crazy Former Girlfriend and was 52 at the age of 52 with a coronavirus-related complication. Died one day.

Schlesinger, his two fathers, has been a career musician since the 1990s. He formed the rock band Fountains of Wayne with his college friend Chris Collingwood in 1995. The band hit just one year later on “Radiation Vibe”, along with bass and backup vocalist Schlesinger.

In 1997, Schlesinger was nominated for an Academy Award for writing the title song for the film “That Thing You Do!” -The first movie directed by Tom Hanks. He has also been nominated for 10 Emmy Awards for his compositions on television shows, three of which were awarded. “Stacey’s Mama,” which was hit by Wayne’s Fountain in 2003, was nominated for a Grammy Award.

