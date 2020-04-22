People may know the best decision for themselves, and they may not yet make it. Here’s why – sex and relationships

When faced with a situation that requires decision-making skills, people may know which choice gives them the best chance of success, but still take another option, suggests new research.

People can decide based on “gut feeling”, habit, or what worked for them last, not what they learned to do most often, said Ian Krajbich, co-author of the study and associate professor of psychology and economics at Ohio State University .

The results run counter to the belief that people make less optimal choices because they simply do not know any better.

“In our research, people knew what they were doing most often. They just didn’t use that knowledge, ”Krajbich said.

The research, published in the journal Nature Communications, was led by Arkady Konovalov, a former Ohio State graduate who is now at the University of Zurich in Switzerland.

Krajbich said the results of this study suggest that many times we will take the path that worked yesterday and ignore the evidence of what usually works best.

“There is a tension between doing what you should do, at least from a statistical perspective, versus doing well recently,” Krajbich said.

In the study, participants played a simple computer game in which noticing and using forms could make more money. The researchers monitored the movements of the mouse to find out if they had picked up on these patterns.

For example, participants would select one of two symbols in the upper half of the screen – one in the upper left and one in the upper right. They would then move the cursor to the bottom half of the screen and the symbol would appear in the bottom right or bottom left corner. They would click to see their prize.

The participants repeated this game a dozen times. Researchers were able to determine if participants learned a pattern between what they chose at the top and what they got at the bottom (for example, choosing the top left symbol usually leads to the bottom right symbol with the highest reward) by observing their mouse movements.

“We could tell where they thought the next symbol would appear where they moved the cursor,” Krajbich said.

“And we found that almost all – 56 of the 57 participants – learned the pattern. This was not a problem for our participants. “

But the researchers designed part of the study so that the pattern that usually led to the highest prize didn’t work 10 to 40 percent of the time.

So the question was: After one of the trials in which the pattern that usually led to the biggest prize failed, what will the participants do? Would they stick to the form or choose something else?

The results showed that participants followed the plan that gave them the best chance of success – which followed a pattern that worked at least 6 out of 10 times – only about 20 percent of the time.

In other parts of the study, the form that received the highest award always acted the same way. Here, where the pattern was consistent, participants followed it about twice as often as in other cases: about 40 percent of the time.

Why don’t people follow the best strategy more often? Although the answer to this is beyond the scope of this study, Krajbich said it probably takes a lot of mental energy and planning to always make decisions based on your knowledge of the environment.

And the rewards of sticking to the best strategy aren’t always obvious – especially if you follow that strategy, your success increases by only a small percentage, he said.

This tension between using a strategy based on statistics and comparing it to your “gut” comes a lot in sports, Krajbich said. Coaches and managers have to decide whether to play football on the fourth down in football or walk the body in baseball. The decision that has the best chance of statistical success is often only slightly more successful than the second choice.

“It can be difficult to judge whether you made a good or bad decision based on results alone. We can make good decisions and simply become unhappy and have a bad outcome. Or we can make a bad decision and get lucky and have a good outcome,” Krajbich said.

People in these situations find it easy to stop being disciplined and simply choose the decision that has been given to them lately.

The lesson from this study is that people often learn what works best, Krajbich said.

(This story was posted from a telecommunications agency feed without any text changes. Only the title was changed.)

