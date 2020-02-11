People on the move, including The Times, Ryanair, Forbes, Twitch and Taco Bell

This week saw another wave of appointments and departures among brands, media owners and agencies. The Drum has summarized the key steps from the EMEA, APAC and North America regions below.

This week includes trains from The Times, Ryanair, Forbes, Samsung, Dentsu Aegis, Twitch, Time, Dunkin ‘Donuts and Taco Bell.

The times

Tony Gallagher was appointed deputy editor of The Times today when he resigned as editor-in-chief of The Sun after four years. Victoria Newton, currently editor of The Sun on Sunday, will replace him.

Ryanair

Ryanair’s chief marketing officer, Kenny Jacobs, will step down after six years. The Irish airline has not announced who will replace Jacobs.

Dentsu Aegis

The Guardian’s Chief Revenue Officer, Hamish Nicklin, along with Dentsu Aegis UK and Ireland, will head the media as Executive Director. He will report to Euan Jarvie, general manager, and Peter Huijboom, general manager of Dentsu Media and Global Clients.

Samsung

Sharon Hegarty has been appointed Samsung’s IT and Mobile Marketing Director in the UK and Ireland. She comes from Virgin Media, where she was the director, marketing and brand.

Great state

Great State has appointed Jinny Mitchell-Kent, former AKQA delivery manager, as its first chief operating officer. Mitchell-Kent is now strengthening the management spectrum and reporting to Managing Director Neil Collard.

Avant-garde London

Avantgarde London has promoted two members of its senior team. Tessa Mardon will head customer service and Rory Sloan will become operations director.

Wellenmacher

Wavemaker has appointed Alastair Bannerman Global Client President and reports to Chief Executive Toby Jenner. Bannerman will be based in London and will work with its global customer presidents Anna Hickey and Alex Altmanin Wavemaker’s global leadership team.

The specialist Works

The Specialist Works has appointed former Mindshare director Kevin Kirby Group Online Media Director as the agency continues its phase of rapid growth and transformation.

23red

23red has started a PR function led by ex-Freuds director Jody Hall. In addition to the PR function, the agency underwent a restructuring of the management, with Jane Asscher acting as managing director of the agency. However, it will be your job to drive the agency’s growth strategy.

Together with Hall and Assscher, Tristan Cavanagh has been promoted to creative director, Rachel Tattersdill will lead customer service, and Philippa Dunning, who is currently a founding partner of Operations, will transfer part of her operational responsibility to focus on 23reds Resoucing Model and Alex Davis will become finances conduct. At the same time, Sean Kinmont was promoted to Executive Creative Director.

Pull out

With the appointment of Sunita Kaur as the first managing director for the region, Twitch is expanding its business area to the Asia-Pacific region. Kaur will be based in Singapore to expand the local Twitch community and improve the service for all user creators, media partners, agencies, advertisers, publishers and developers.

time

Annie Chiam has been appointed Director of Partnerships [APAC]. It will be based in Singapore and come from NBC.

BBDO India

BBDO India has appointed Digvijay Singh Shekhawat as General Manager and Executive Vice President to run the business in Bengaluru. He will report to his boss, Suraja Kishore.

Wellenmacher

Wavemaker has appointed Mansi Datta as managing partner. In her new position, Datta will manage Wavemaker India’s business and report to Ajay Gupte, managing director of Wavemaker, South Asia.

Appier

Appier has appointed Lee Feng Chien to the board. Most recently, as a technology industry veteran, he headed Google Taiwan, where he was responsible for growth and operations for 14 years.

Havas Media India

Anita Nayyar, the managing director of Havas Media India and Southeast Asia, is in the network after 13 years. Her group manager Mohit Joshi will replace her.

McCann World Group Singapore

In a newly created position at McCann Worldgroup Singapore, Mark Ringer was appointed regional creative director APAC, Mastercard and executive creative director. It comes from Dentsu Singapore.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell has found Marisa Thalberg’s successor at Nikki Lawson, who is giving up her position at KFC and taking on the position of global sister of the sister company. Lawson will move to Tex-Mex in April after the departure of Thalberg’s predecessor last August.

Dunkin brands

Dunkin ’Brands has appointed Jill McVicar Nelson as Vice President of Marketing Strategy for Restaurant Holding Group, whose parent company is both Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins. Nelson has been appointed to lead a reorganized team responsible for brand marketing and planning, as well as value and price strategy development, and reports directly to Dave Hoffmann, CEO of Dunkin ‘Brands.

Forbes

Forbes has appointed Lynn Schlesinger Chief Marketing Officer, who oversees all brand and demand marketing and enables marketing partners to engage and engage with the much sought-after audience. Schlesinger first came to Forbes last year as Group Vice President, Brand and Demand Marketing.

Leo Burnett

Mike Davidson will join Leo Burnett Chicago as Executive Vice President, Head of Integrated Production. Davidson was most recently head of integrated production at Wieden + Kennedy Portland.

firewood

Firewood has expanded its leadership team and promoted Jennifer Fey to senior vice president of digital media. Fey will continue to monitor media operations and customer care and develop new and enhanced digital media programs for customers.

Firewood has also promoted leading technology leader Ron Davis to Chief Technology Officer, a new role for the agency.

Cadent

Cadent has named Jogn Tigg Vice President and CEO of EMEA, John Tigg. This is a newly created task and Tigg has been asked to help the agency accelerate addressable advertising in Europe.

