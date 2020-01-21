People on the move, including Uber, The Guardian, Adobe, Netflix and Time Out

This week saw another wave of appointments and departures among brands, media owners and agencies. The Drum has summarized the key steps from the EMEA, APAC and North America regions below.

This week includes moves from Uber, The Guardian, Adobe, Netflix and Time Out.

Uber’s Marketing Director EMEA, Patrick Stal, will leave the company after two years. He has not announced where he is going.

United Nations World Food Program

VMLY & R’s former Chief Strategy Officer EMEA, Saul Betmead-de Chasteigner, will join the United Nations World Food Program as Chief Marketing Officer.

given

Jan Gooding has been appointed non-executive chairman of the Given brand agency. Gooding is already the chair of PAMCo, president of the Market Research Society and chair of LGBT Equality Charity-Stonewall.

Publicis Media

Publicis Media has appointed Mandy Rayment as communications director for the UK. In her role, Rayment will be responsible for managing all internal and external communications for Publicis Media and its agencies.

media premium

Francois Boshoff is the new creative director of Media Bounty. He will oversee the creative performance of the agency’s existing client base while supporting the agency’s ambitious growth plans.

The guard

With the appointment of Annette Thomas, a neuroscientist and academic editor, the Guardian Media Group (GMG) has shown some lateral thinking.

Havas Media Group

Matt Adams will leave his current position as Chief Executive UK and Ireland at Havas Media Group after three years in that position. Havas is currently looking for his successor.

Dentsu Aegis Network

Thomas Le Thierry, Vice President Global, has been appointed Chief Executive of Dentsu Aegis Media, EMEA. Le Thierry will remain in his current position until March, after which he will move to his new position with the final closing on October 1st.

Leagas Delaney

Leagas Delaney has appointed Sarah Glover Creative Director. Glover, most recently creative director at VMLY & R, will work in collaboration with Lucy Collier, co-creative director at Leagas Delaney.

Jungle creations

Jungle Creations has appointed Burberry Group’s former chief operating officer and ex-BBC Worldwide ex-chief, John Smith, as chairman.

Wunderman Thompson

Wunderman Thompson has appointed Naomi Troni as the new Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Growth Officer. Troni will be responsible for worldwide marketing, new business and communication for the Wunderman Thompson brand.

72and sunny Amsterdam

72andSunny Amsterdam has promoted Rey Andrade to Executive Creative Director. In his new role, Andrade will monitor Carlo Talallone’s creative talent and output for the Amsterdam office.

Bluestripe Group

The Bluestripe Group has appointed Patrick Herridge to chair the group. Herridge comes from MWWPR UK, where he was managing director and most recently chairman.

We are social

We Are Social has promoted Group Creative Director Gareth Leeding to Executive Creative Director in the UK. Leeding was the first creative that We Are Social hired in 2012.

Pull out

Twitch has named Damian Burns the company’s first EMEA director. He will be based in Twitch’s London office and will focus on supporting the growth of the Twitch community to help content creators, media partners, agencies, advertisers, publishers and developers.

Hill + Knowlton strategies

Hill + Knowlton Strategies has appointed Orla Moran as managing director for its consumer goods practice.

Publicis health

Publicis Health has named Jennifer Shirley President of Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness. Shirley replaces JD Cassidy, who has served as executive vice president of customer retention strategy at Publicis Health.

SYZYGY

SYZYGY has commissioned strategist Matthew Cox to develop customer strategies and develop insightful digital services. Matt Brown and Matt Wills were promoted to Director of Media and Director of Design and Build, respectively.

Quantcast

Quantcast has commissioned Sonal Patel to lead Southeast Asia in a newly created position for the company.

Gray group

Gray Group India has promoted Ketan Desai from President for the North and West Indies to Group Chief Operating Officer of Gray Group India.

Adobe

Adobe has appointed Simon Dale as managing director of the Southeast Asia division. In his new role, Dale will be responsible for Adobe’s accelerated growth.

Havas Group Indonesia

Havas Group Indonesia has hired Fariz Azlan as Executive Creative Director. In this role, Azlan will lead the creative team and drive the next growth phase for Havas Group Indonesia.

grapefruit

Pomelo brought in Anders Heikenfeldt as Chief Retail Officer. Anders will lead the company’s expansion plans for retail across Southeast Asia. He will also be responsible for developing Pomelo’s omnichannel strategy and creating seamless experiences across his retail network and online platform.

Universal Music Japan

Universal Music Japan has appointed Ichiro Tamaki Corporate Executive. He will be responsible for the areas of digital strategy, data analysis and platform partnerships.

DDB Mudra Group

The DDB Mudra Group brought Preetham Venkky on board as President of 22feet Tribal Worldwide. He will also serve as Chief Digital Officer for the DDB Mudra Group.

FCB Malaysia

FCB Malaysia has appointed its creative group leaders Tjer Wang and Mandy Chock as Creative Director and Creative Strategist. His senior art director, James Voon, was promoted to the role of creative group leader.

VMLY & R Malaysia

VMLY & R Malaysia has appointed Raymond Ng as Executive Creative Director. In his new role, Ng will be responsible for improving the agency’s creative services offering and leading the creative team.

The trade desk

The Trade Desk has appointed James Bayes General Manager for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). Bayes will lead the company in ANZ, with a particular focus on deepening partnerships with broadcasters and increasing revenue in the area of ​​networked television.

Netflix

Abo-Box-Service FabFitFun found its first Chief Marketing Officer in Louisa Wee, who was previously responsible for marketing strategy, analysis and programmatic media purchasing at Netflix.

time-out

The Time Out Group has appointed Sumindi Peiris as Chief Marketing Officer to further expand the global brand team.

Juniper Park TBWA

Juniper Park TBWA has hired Dustin Rideout as Chief Strategy Officer. Rideout will lead the strategy across the agency’s North American client list and report directly to managing director Jill Nykoliation.

AudienceX

AudienceX has hired Brian Ko as Chief Commercial Officer. In his new position, Ko will lead the sales, strategy, customer service and marketing teams.

WorkReduce

WorkReduce has hired Rowan Vasquez as chief data officer and Kelly Lawler as sales manager.

Tribe Global

David Balfour has been appointed Vice President of Tribe Global. In his new role, Balfour will work with teams around the world to support the network’s growth strategy and diversity ambitions in existing and emerging markets.

