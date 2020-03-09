People rock legends Lindisfarne rejoice 50th anniversary with Uk and Ireland tour

Folks rock icons Lindisfarne have declared that they’ll head out on tour later on this calendar year across the Uk and Eire.
They’ve lined up a overall of 34 demonstrates in the course of the study course of 2020, kicking off at the Grand Pavilion in Porthcawl on March 20 and wrapping up with their Newcastle Christmas demonstrates at the Metropolis Corridor on December 18 and 19.
And although 2020 marks Lindisfarne’s 50th anniversary, the tour will also celebrate the life and legacy of founding member Alan Hull, who died 25 a long time in the past after suffering a heart assault at the age of 50.
The current Lindisfarne lineup options authentic member Rod Clements, Steve Daggett, Paul Thompson, Ian Thomson and Alan Hull’s son-in-law Dave Hull-Denholm.
Tickets for the tour are on sale now by means of the formal band site. Uncover a entire listing of tour dates below
Lindisfarne 2020 Uk and Eire tour
Mar 20: Porthcawl Grand Pavilion
Mar 21: London West Kensington Nell’s
Mar 22: Hastings St Mary in The Castle
Apr 18: Stockton ARC Theatre
Apr 25: Masham Town Hall
Might 08: Milton Keynes The Stables
Might 09: Bury St Edmunds The Apex
Could 24: Stanhope Northern Kin Festival
May well 30: Uttoxeter Acoustic Competition of Britain
May 31: Bilston The Robin
Jun 05: Wirral Folks Festival
Jun 07: Glasgow Cottiers Theatre
Jul 17: Brampton New music on the Marr
Jul 23: Swaledale Reeth Tan Hill Inn
Aug 15: Aldeburgh Snape Maltings
Aug 30: Shrewsbury Folk Competition
Sep 12: Shoreham By The Sea Ropetackle Arts
Sep 13: Devizes Rock Towards Cancer
Sep 19: Bradford Cathedral
Sep 20: Keswick Theatre By The Lake
Oct 03: Goostrey Audio and Arts Festival
Oct 31: Dublin Liberty Corridor Theatre
Nov 11: Belfast Empire Audio Corridor
Nov 07: Lowdham Warthogs
Nov 21/22: Kinross Backstage at the Eco-friendly Hotel
Nov 26/27: Liverpool The Audio Room The Philharmonic
Nov 28: London The 50 % Moon, Putney
Nov 29: Skegness Butlins Great British People Festival
Dec 05: Clitheroe The Grand
Dec 06: Carlisle Outdated Hearth Station
Dec 11: Morecambe The Platform
Dec 18/19: Newcastle-Upon-Tyne Metropolis Corridor