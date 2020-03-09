People rock legends Lindisfarne rejoice 50th anniversary with Uk and Ireland tour

Folks rock icons Lindisfarne have declared that they’ll head out on tour later on this calendar year across the Uk and Eire.

They’ve lined up a overall of 34 demonstrates in the course of the study course of 2020, kicking off at the Grand Pavilion in Porthcawl on March 20 and wrapping up with their Newcastle Christmas demonstrates at the Metropolis Corridor on December 18 and 19.

And although 2020 marks Lindisfarne’s 50th anniversary, the tour will also celebrate the life and legacy of founding member Alan Hull, who died 25 a long time in the past after suffering a heart assault at the age of 50.

The current Lindisfarne lineup options authentic member Rod Clements, Steve Daggett, Paul Thompson, Ian Thomson and Alan Hull’s son-in-law Dave Hull-Denholm.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now by means of the formal band site. Uncover a entire listing of tour dates below

Lindisfarne 2020 Uk and Eire tour

Mar 20: Porthcawl Grand Pavilion

Mar 21: London West Kensington Nell’s

Mar 22: Hastings St Mary in The Castle

Apr 18: Stockton ARC Theatre

Apr 25: Masham Town Hall

Might 08: Milton Keynes The Stables

Might 09: Bury St Edmunds The Apex

Could 24: Stanhope Northern Kin Festival

May well 30: Uttoxeter Acoustic Competition of Britain

May 31: Bilston The Robin

Jun 05: Wirral Folks Festival

Jun 07: Glasgow Cottiers Theatre

Jul 17: Brampton New music on the Marr

Jul 23: Swaledale Reeth Tan Hill Inn

Aug 15: Aldeburgh Snape Maltings

Aug 30: Shrewsbury Folk Competition

Sep 12: Shoreham By The Sea Ropetackle Arts

Sep 13: Devizes Rock Towards Cancer

Sep 19: Bradford Cathedral

Sep 20: Keswick Theatre By The Lake

Oct 03: Goostrey Audio and Arts Festival

Oct 31: Dublin Liberty Corridor Theatre

Nov 11: Belfast Empire Audio Corridor

Nov 07: Lowdham Warthogs

Nov 21/22: Kinross Backstage at the Eco-friendly Hotel

Nov 26/27: Liverpool The Audio Room The Philharmonic

Nov 28: London The 50 % Moon, Putney

Nov 29: Skegness Butlins Great British People Festival

Dec 05: Clitheroe The Grand

Dec 06: Carlisle Outdated Hearth Station

Dec 11: Morecambe The Platform

Dec 18/19: Newcastle-Upon-Tyne Metropolis Corridor