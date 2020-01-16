People sign Wendy Williams’s resignation request after mocking Joaquin Phoenix’s cleft lip – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML250e6032cf697b06d2f3fc8f9c8dfd5811%

The 55-year-old TV presenter told in a recent episode of her talk show & # 39; about the actor nominated by Oscar. The Wendy Williams Show & # 39; mock the hare’s lip, cleft lip and cleft palate of the star from & # 39; Joker & # 39 ;.

Wendy Williams could have apologized after having fun Joaquin PhoenixThe cleft palate in the episode on Tuesday, January 14 of their talk show “The Wendy Williams Show”. However, this does not prevent people from criticizing the television host when the request for dismissal was launched.

Corey Perry launched a change request to get “Get Wendy Williams Fired.” As he wrote in the description, Corey wrote: “So this ignorant work, Joaquin decided to fool Phoenix and his & # 39; hare lip, cleft lip, cleft palate & day, and even came to pull her upper lip with her finger , she’s a total shame. ”

“I am completely disgusted that she thinks it’s okay to make a fool of something and make a joke that we have no control over,” the statement added. “What I am saying is that he is a disgusting person and, in my opinion, fired as Don Cherry because he” # 39; you “# 39; says, then he should be banned from daytime television.” The petition has received almost 40 thousand signatures.

The 55-year-old star talked about the Oscar-nominated actor in a recent episode of his “The Wendy Williams Show” and said to the audience: “If you shave your mustache, you have a very thin break. You have one of those .. What is it called? Cleft lip, cleft palate, “mocking the condition by hooking your finger on your lip.

That made people angry and the reaction was almost immediate. Canadian professional football player Adam Bighill, who was born with a cleft lip and cleft palate and whose son Beau was also born with the condition, demanded a public apology from Wendy on Twitter.

In response, Wendy apologized to the athlete and his family. “We are thinking of Beau today during his operation. I want to apologize to the split community and, in honor of Beau, donate our program to @operationsmile and @AmerCleftPalate and encourage our Wendy Watchers to learn more and the split community , he tweeted on January 15.

The apologies were accepted and Bighill replied: “Thank @WendyWilliams for your apologies, your donation and for thinking of Beau today for his operation. I forgive you and encourage others too. I wish you all the best.”