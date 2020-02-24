people-stunned-just-after-woman’s-entire-body-found-at-picnic-island-park

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are investigating the body of a girl located at a bay space park.

Picnic Island Park in South Tampa is lots of factors to lots of men and women.

“I generally browse here and I meditate. This is a terrific place to relax and find out,” reported Sensei Mike Sanchez.

“I convey my pet listed here,” explained Samantha Coley.

The park with a frisbee golf program, pet park, pier and picnic parts is a well-known place when the temperature is wonderful, but Saturday afternoon people coming to love their time outside the house have been turned away.

“Yeah, we arrived around late yesterday afternoon and there were cones out front and two police automobiles that were mainly blocking men and women from coming in,” mentioned Keith Gandy, who typically visits the park with his pet.

Detectives are not sharing a lot of facts about who the girl was or the cause of dying.

“If that physique washed up below, there’s a indicator that something’s not suitable right here. What it is, is that there’s evil, and I’m from evil,” Sanchez claimed.

The park is back open, but individuals are still speaking about the entire body.

“Yeah, I’ve been listed here a lot of times and I’ve never ever read of anything at all like that. That’s nuts,” Coley said.

Rumors are swirling and persons want to know what took place.

“I said ‘What happened,’ and she informed me a useless human body washed up on the beach front. It is unhappy to say since the other day I noticed a crow that would not leave my auto by itself like I instructed you, and that is a signal something bad was heading to happen,” Sanchez said.

The greatest shock for these individuals is that this kind of an dreadful discovery occurred in this kind of a attractive location.

“You do not see everyone obtaining out of manage down listed here or something ever,” Gandy stated.

8 On Your Facet reached out to TPD. We are waiting to get an update from detectives.

