People Watch More Than 5 Billion Minutes of ‘Tiger King’ on Netflix, Ratings Show

Americans spend a lot of time watching Netflix’s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness at the end of March, with Nielsen’s rating showing that the program is seen for a cumulative 5.3 billion minutes over a week.

The seven original episodes of popular shows are by far the most watched content in the country, beating Ozflix on Netflix by 50 percent, according to Deadline Hollywood. The bonus update episode, hosted by comedian and actor Joel McHale and titled Tiger King and I, was released on April 12 and saw 4.6 million viewers on the first day.

From March 23 to March 29, a total of 5.3 billion minutes of the show’s original shows flowed. The documentary series was seen by 34.3 million unique viewers in the first ten days released. Viewing figures for the seven original episodes after March 29 are not available.

Newsweek contacted Nielsen to get additional information but did not receive a response in time for publication.

Demand for streaming content has increased significantly since the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in most Americans getting into isolation at home. Nielsen’s figures are said to indicate that overall streaming during the week of 6 to 12 April amounted to 169.9 billion minutes, an increase of 8.5 billion from the previous week.

One of the 39 tigers rescued from Joe Exotic’s G.W. The Exotic Animal Park in 2017 relaxes at the Wildlife Sanctuary in Keenesburg, Colorado on April 5, 2020.

Marc Piscotty / Getty

The story of Tiger King, which involved an eccentric gay zoo keeper who doubles as a self-styled country music star before being arrested for starting a murder-for-hire plot against a big cat sanctuary owner quickly caught public attention when it began to flow on March 20.

Joe Maldonado-Passage, the star of the show also known as “Joe Exotic,” has regretted not being able to see himself “famous” for living in prison, where he served 22 years after being convicted of animal abuse and for trying to recruit hired assassins to kill colleague playing the series Carole Baskin.

A reporter recently asked President Donald Trump if he would consider forgiving Maldonado-Passage, who was said to have written a letter to the president from prison asking for his release. Trump said he would consider the move, even though he did not appear to be aware of the popular event.

“I don’t know anything about that. He has 22 years for what, what does he do?” Trump said on April 8. “I’ll check it out.”

President Donald Trump Jr.’s son revealed during a question and answer session on Facebook Tuesday that his father called him and discussed Maldonado-Passage after the press conference, saying that the president had become “fascinated” with the topic.

“He was fascinated,” Trump Jr. said “I think Melania might have shown him one of the memes I posted. It felt like Donald Trump’s face with a Tiger King mullet, which was very epic.”

Maldonado-Passage’s husband, Dillon Passage, told the Sunday afternoon talk show host in the US that the former zoo keeper was “a huge Trump supporter” and had expressed joy after learning that the president had talked about him.