People who have had contact with people with virus should be monitored

Photo: AP, John Wiesman of the Washington State Department of Health

SHORELINE, Wash. (AP) – Health officials said Wednesday they are actively monitoring 16 people who have come into close contact with the traveler to China who was the first US citizen to be infected with a new and potentially fatal virus.

The man, who is designated Snohomish County in Washington and lives in his thirties, was in good condition and was not seen as a threat to the public. The hospitalized man had no symptoms when he arrived at Seattle-Tacoma airport last week, but he began to feel sick. He had traveled to China in November and flown back to Washington on January 15 before US airport screening began.

Investigators will call the 16 people who came into contact with him every day, including some people who were sitting nearby on his flight, to check if they had any symptoms. You will not be asked to isolate yourself unless you feel sick.

“This may be a novel virus, but it is not a novel investigation,” said John Wiesman of the Washington State Department of Health at a press conference on Wednesday.

The patient is well in an isolation unit at the Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, about 30 miles north of Seattle.

The virus can cause cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia