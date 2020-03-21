“People will kill you”

Calls are increasing for cable networks to stop broadcasting President Donald Trump’s press conferences live as critics believe that Trump is turning the White House newsletters into virtual campaign rallies that can “kill people.” “With lies about the Coronavirus crisis. The pressure only increased after Trump’s Friday briefing.

Atlantic’s James Fallows thinks Trump-famous Trump is turning news conferences into “virtual campaign” rallies, and Trump would really lose interest in showing up if the media didn’t cover the live sessions. .

“Also, as a practical matter, if the reports were no longer live, Trump would lose interest in attending,” Fallows argues. “Then scientists could return to the stage and finally be covered live again.”

Fallows realized that Trump only “dropped his previous virus threat” and “stormed” a tone a day later, before returning to “back to the most used tone of tweets and rallies.” , has had two constant topics: how great it is and how often its critics are losers of deception, every point is usually based on false information “:

The tone, and the fake details, came back yesterday. Much of what Trump said was false: Most dramatically, his statement that the FDA had just approved the use of an anti-malarial drug for the treatment of COVID-19, and that it was a ” game change. ” (FDA officials immediately said they had done nothing.)

Trump’s newfound fondness for such “talks” and his growing conversion to Trump campaign rallies with scientists rather than local government officials as the supporting cast, should make cable news producers reflect. on the path they are heading.

In the year after Trump declared his candidacy in the summer of 2015, cable channels passed so many of his “Block her!” live demonstrations and to the full extent, that the coverage involved free campaign advertising. A source calculated the values ​​of outdoor time as worth several thousand dollars.

From Trump’s point of view, it makes sense to turn those events into an unfiltered living time that he had at mass rallies. From a media standpoint, it made sense to cover the first live. But given the rising coefficient of falsehood in which Trump says and his determination to cut or divert questions that are trying to ask about these falsehoods, cable networks should stop broadcasting these as live shows, instead, reporting on snippets of things Trump and others later did. he said, and if they were true.

The real reason for their live coverage during Trump’s rise was that ratings increased – people wanted to see these shows. While this is still true, we have known for certain that Trump will spend most of his time attacking and lying, and that panelists’ corrections will never be achieved. In times of crisis, cable news channels are informing the public and increasing public danger, providing such an appropriate platform for lies.

On Friday evening, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow tore up Trump for being “extremely irresponsible” and “constantly lying” in telling “fairy tales” during live sessions.

“If it was up to me and it wasn’t, I’d stop putting those sessions on live television. It’s not, unfortunately, but because it’s misinformation,” said Maddow. “If Trump is going to continue to lie the way he has been every day about such important things, we must stop transmitting it to all of us. Honestly, it will cost your life. “

In the Boston globe, columnist Michael A. Cohen writes that “the simple fact is that the president cannot be trusted to tell the truth. Period. In a crisis as serious as this, allowing him to spread misinformation is a kind of unacceptably risky risk. “

“Almost every time Donald Trump speaks of the coronavirus pandemic, he lies, exaggerates, offers false hopes and misinforms the information. His remarks are increasingly a threat to public safety. It’s time for cable news networks to stop providing a platform for their evils to refuse by refusing to provide live coverage of their press conferences, “argues Cohen.

Cohen adds that he does not “take this position slightly…. but they are not regular hours and he is not an ordinary president. “For Cohen,” it is bad enough for Trump to lie about his administration’s incompetent response to the coronavirus, “but Trump now” sows doubts about the credibility of essential news organizations to provide clear and honest information to the American people. “

“In a time of true national cataclysm, allowing him to use the bully pulpit in such an irresponsible way is a risk that we cannot afford to take,” continues Cohen. “His words increase the risk that Americans, especially those who support the president, will ignore public health information that could save lives.”

Others have suggested that the media only “record” any press attending Trump and then “tell the people what is true and what is false.”

