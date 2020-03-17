People with HIV in Wuhan are having difficulty getting treatment because of the coronavirus

People with HIV in Wuhan have difficulty getting meds (NOEL CELIS / AFP via Getty Pictures)

People with HIV infection in Wuhan are having difficulty receiving antiretroviral treatment due to coronavirus obstruction.

One CNN study showed that thousands of infected people in the city are struggling to find the drugs they would need because of the ongoing shutdown in the city and the pressure on its hospitals.

Huang Haojie, a senior at the Wuhan LGBT Center, told the industry: “For some people with the virus, they can stop taking the drug instead of proving their privacy.”

Facebook spokesman, Huang said: “All cities in the Hubei province have taken steps to regulate traffic and other closures, and infected people will not receive antiretroviral treatment at that time, in response to the risk of drug withdrawal.

“The Wuhan LGBT Center is providing telephone and internet support to HIV-positive patients to provide counseling and access to information.”

LGBT activists are helping to distribute drugs.

Volunteers from the Wuhan LGBT Center are now risking their lives to provide treatment for people around the city, working full-time to help those in need.

He also explained that volunteers are helping to transport people to and from the hospital, as well as collecting medicines and distributing them across the area to help people access the drug as quickly as possible.

Huang said so far, the group has contacted more than 4,000 people – giving them about 2,200 antiretroviral drugs.

He told CNN: “Our daily demand is now around 200 people.

“We take turns to rest and work once a day, and then everyone works out about 12 hours a day. About 10 employees are in charge of receiving inquiries and phone calls from various people every day. Our phone receives calls from 9am to 11pm daily. ”

However, there are many other people living with HIV who need help – some of whom are friendly and start missing doses.

Elsewhere this week, one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world has said that it has found no evidence that its antiretroviral therapy has any problems with coronavirus infection.