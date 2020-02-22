[Pep Guardiola admits that Manchester City faces a difficult summer on the transfer front | Soccer news]

%MINIFYHTML729018a08016f5a8072acb7eac325e6711%

Pep Guardiola tells Sky Sports News that he believes Manchester City faces a difficult summer window due to inflated transfer fees and its possible ban on the two-season Champions League

Pep Guardiola fears that the impact of the Champions League ban proposed by Manchester City, as well as spiral costs for players hinder their summer transfer plans.

John Stones, Leroy Sane Ilkay Gundogan and Claudio Bravo were among the 13 who arrived at the Etihad Stadium when Guardiola assumed the position of club manager in the summer of 2016.

But the transfer scenario is different now for City, with the club suspended from UEFA European competition for two years as a result of alleged breaches of the Financial Fair Play rules.

Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano insists that "the accusations are simply not true," after UEFA found them in a "serious" violation of the rules of the Financial Fair Play

The club’s executive director, Ferran Soriano, says the accusations “are simply not true,” and the City plans to appeal the ruling before the Court of Sports Arbitration.

Asked for Sky sports news If he expects this summer to be as busy on the transfer front as his first summer in City, Guardiola said: “I don’t think so. I don’t think so because today it’s very difficult to change players because they’re so expensive and it’s not easy.

Leicester vs Man City February 22, 2020, 5: 00 p.m. Live

“The club must (also) be sustainable, I fully understand and in the situation in which we find ourselves we have to wait (not) to anticipate. Our idea now with the situation with Financial Fair Play (is) when we are going to appeal.

“Now we have to wait. So we are going to play these three months and when the season ends we will see what the situation is. And with the club, together, we will decide what is best, not only for next year, but for next two, three, four years for the puppy. “

1: 21 Brendan Rodgers says that Leicester does not seek to settle for fifth place in the Premier League, even if that is enough to secure a place in the Champions League. Brendan Rodgers says that Leicester does not seek to settle for fifth place in the Premier League, even if that is enough to secure a place in the Champions League.

Pep: Champions League ban doesn’t change anything

Guardiola admitted that the uncertainty surrounding the future of the club’s Champions League makes summer planning difficult, but says he still expects City to play in the main European club competition next season.

“I think the club is working as if nothing has changed, nothing has happened and the players have to play as they have done all these seasons (under me) in the same way,” Guardiola added.

When asked if he is still planning the Champions League, the City Chief said: “Yes, absolutely. We believe we will be there.”

“What we have to do is do our job and play as we have done these seasons and then after that (we’ll see).”

The management period of Guardiola in City is the longest of his career.

Guardiola does not rule out signing a new agreement with the City

Guardiola, meanwhile, has not ruled out signing a new long-term contract in City.

The 49-year-old insisted earlier in the week that he would stay and “fight,quot; for the club, even if his two-year ban on European football is maintained.

Guardiola said he hoped to speak with the city’s president, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, about his future “at the end of the season, or in the middle of next season, and we’ll see.”

“My happiness. I’m looking for my happiness, that’s all I’m looking for,” Guardiola said after joking that he would stay in Manchester because of the weather.

“Everyone is looking for that, be happy with what they do.

1: 38 Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers explains why he admires his Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola before the two clubs meet in the Premier League on Saturday Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers explains why he admires his Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola before the two clubs meet in the Premier League on Saturday

“I am working especially with exceptional players and I have the feeling that they follow us 100 percent. Knowing that it is not easy to work with us and with me, but I am happy.”

“That is the only reason why, when I move out of a place, it is always because I am thinking that I can be happier than the place I was before. That is the only reason.

“When I feel that, but I feel that I am with a club, we have incredible owners and a good relationship, so I think it will not be a problem to understand both ideas if we decide to stay three more years or stay in the time we are together.

“With Khaldoon we will talk at the end of the season, or in the middle of next season, and we’ll see.”

1: 27 Guardiola described Jamie Vardy as one of the best strikers he has ever seen and also praised Leicester’s manager, Brendan Rodgers. Guardiola described Jamie Vardy as one of the best strikers he has ever seen and also praised Leicester’s manager, Brendan Rodgers.

& # 39; Leicester de Rodgers & # 39; It has been amazing & # 39;

The City has a four-point advantage over Leicester, which is in third place, and can strengthen its dominance in the second place of the table with the victory at King Power Stadium at the start of Saturday afternoon, live. Sky Sports Premier League Y Main event.

Guardiola admitted during his press conference on Friday that he has been very impressed by the work done by Brendan Rodgers since taking over Claude Puel as head of Leicester in February 2019.

“I know the amazing job he did in Liverpool, but I wasn’t here (in Man City),” Guardiola said. “I saw his team at Celtic and said & # 39; wow, this team plays well and is aggressive and has good vibes & # 39 ;.

“Leicester has been amazing all season. They have an amazing organization with good exploration. They know exactly what they have to do and it’s nice to see the teams play as well as they play.”

“It is beneficial for English football to have this type of coach and this type of equipment.”