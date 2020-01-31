Pep Guardiola confirms Leroy Sane’s return to training and updates on the latest Aymeric Laporte injuries

According to Pep Guardiola, Leroy Sane has returned to training after a long-term knee injury.

The 24-year-old has not played since injuring his anterior cruciate ligament when he beat Liverpool last August.

Getty Images – Getty

Leroy Sane has been out since August

But he is expected to play a role for City in the second half of the season, including in the Champions League, which will continue next month with a round of 16 against Real Madrid.

Guardiola said: “Sane started training with us, good news. He moved very well, it’s nice to see him again.

“He needs more time, now it’s a bit like Aymer (Aymeric Laporte) – he started training two or three weeks before his game at Sheffield (United).”

Sane was closely connected to Bayern Munich last summer before suffering an injury that resulted in a long break on the sidelines.

The Bundesliga champions are reportedly planning to renew their interest in the German winger, whose city deal will expire at the end of next season.

LIVE on talkSPORT

Here you will find all LIVE comments on talkSPORT …

Derby vs Stoke (Friday, 7:45 p.m.) – talkSPORT 2

Leicester v Chelsea (Saturday, 12.30 p.m.) – talkSPORT

Hull vs Brentford (Saturday, 12.30 p.m.) – talkSPORT 2

Bournemouth v Aston Villa (Saturday 3pm) – talkSPORT 2

Man United vs Wolves (Saturday, 5:30 p.m.) – talkSPORT

When asked about Sane’s future, Guardiola added: “I have no new news, I’m sorry.

“You have to ask Txiki (Begiristain) (the soccer director). The last information I had was that we made him an offer a long time ago and he didn’t refuse it all the time. After that I have no news. “

Guardiola expects central defender Laporte to be fit for the trip from City to Tottenham on Sunday.

The French defender suffered a serious knee injury against Brighton in August but returned with a 1-0 win over Sheffield United earlier this month.

news

Manchester United News LIVE: Deadline Day Deal Confirmed, Josh King’s Second Bid

deals

At the latest in Chelsea: Lampard cancels striker deal, Giroud “stressed” excluded as a move

goss

Arsenal news live: Arteta is happy about deals, Unai Emery speaks of dismissal

d day

Lampard confirms that Giroud stays with Chelsea

Ready for the day

Klopp excludes key date transfers and discusses summer plans

calm day

“It was very difficult to find one” – Mourinho about Tottenham’s persecution

LET ME GO

“Giroud is stressed and wants to go,” reveals the French football journalist

Approved

Premier League deals completed: Deadline Day Signings and every transfer in January

LATEST

“You never know” – Arteta questioned further transfers while praising the signatures

JUDGMENT

“This won’t be his only big move” – ​​Former boss supports Bowen to succeed at West Ham

Laporte was not involved in squads against Fulham and Manchester United in the final few days, but Guardiola was absent because he was tired.

The city chief concluded: “He is fine, he was tired and not injured.

“We didn’t want to take any chances, maybe Spurs, but if he can’t play, hopefully he’s okay with West Ham.”