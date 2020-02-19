[pep-guardiola:-gentleman-city-boss-states-he-will-‘100-for-every-cent’-stay-at-etihad-in-the-wake-of-two-12-months-european-ban]

Pep Guardiola has verified he will ‘100 for each cent’ stay at Manchester Metropolis following time irrespective of the final result of the club’s enchantment from a two-12 months ban from European competitiveness.

On Friday, the Premier League champions were strike with a two-yr ban from UEFA competitions as properly as a significant £25million great.

Getty Pictures Manchester Town manager Pep Guardiola has verified he will be being at the club

After viewing his aspect ease previous battling West Ham two- at the Etihad on Wednesday evening, Guardiola categorically restated his determination to the club.

“If they really don’t sack me I will keep below 100 for each cent extra than at any time. Initial due to the fact I want to keep. It is anything particular, much more than the agreement I have. I reported ahead of, I say now, I want to stay and assist the club and manage this level as prolonged as doable.

“We are likely to wait. All we can do is do what we have completed the previous four yrs and emphasis on that until the stop of the period. I belief 100 for each cent wholly what my club have accomplished.

“We are likely to struggle like we have fought each solitary match and working day we are together right until the conclude of the season. We are optimistic that at the conclude the real truth will prevail and upcoming year we will be in the Champions League.”