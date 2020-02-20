[pep-guardiola:-guy-metropolis-manager-says-he-will-‘100-for-each-cent’-continue-being-at-the-etihad-in-wake-of-two-calendar-year-european-ban]

Pep Guardiola has confirmed he will ‘100 for every cent’ continue being at Manchester Metropolis future season irrespective of the result of the club’s appeal towards a two-calendar year ban from European competitors.

Previous week the Leading League champions have been strike with a two-year ban from UEFA competitions as very well as a significant £25million fine.

Getty Pictures Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has verified he will be staying at the club

Just after watching his aspect relieve past having difficulties West Ham two- at the Etihad on Wednesday evening, Guardiola categorically restated his dedication to the club.

“If they never sack me I will continue to be in this article 100 for each cent much more than at any time. Initially due to the fact I want to stay. It is anything special, much more than the deal I have.

“I explained ahead of, I say now, I want to stay and support the club and manage this degree as lengthy as probable.

“We are going to wait. All we can do is do what we have completed the last four several years and target on that right until the stop of the period. I have faith in 100 for each cent totally what my club have accomplished.

“We are heading to combat like we have fought every one sport and working day we are alongside one another right up until the finish of the year.

“We are optimistic that at the finish the reality will prevail and future year we will be in the Champions League.”