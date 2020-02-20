[pep-guardiola:-male-city-boss-states-he-will-‘100-for-every-cent’-continue-to-be-at-the-etihad-in-the-wake-of-two-calendar-year-european-ban]

Pep Guardiola has verified he will ‘100 for each cent’ remain at Manchester Metropolis subsequent season irrespective of the outcome of the club’s attraction from a two-yr ban from European competitiveness.

On Friday, the Leading League champions had been hit with a two-12 months ban from UEFA competitions as perfectly as a hefty £25million wonderful.

Getty Photos Manchester Town manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed he will be being at the club

Just after viewing his side simplicity past struggling West Ham 2- at the Etihad on Wednesday night time, Guardiola categorically restated his motivation to the club.

“If they do not sack me I will remain here 100 per cent far more than ever. 1st because I want to continue to be. It is a thing specific, more than the contract I have.

“I said before, I say now, I want to remain and enable the club and maintain this degree as very long as attainable.

“We are going to wait. All we can do is do what we have carried out the previous 4 yrs and concentrate on that until finally the conclude of the season. I have confidence in 100 per cent completely what my club have finished.

“We are heading to battle like we have fought each single match and day we are jointly until finally the conclusion of the period.

“We are optimistic that at the conclusion the real truth will prevail and subsequent time we will be in the Champions League.”