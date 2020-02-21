[pep-guardiola-push-meeting:-male-metropolis-boss-on-raheem-sterling’s-genuine-madrid-job-interview,-uefa-ban-and-special-praise-for-jamie-vardy]

Pep Guardiola states he ‘doesn’t have any doubts’ about the dedication of Manchester City’s players irrespective of Raheem Sterling’s revealing job interview about True Madrid.

Sterling refused to rule out a move to the Bernabeu, claiming he is ‘open to challenges’ when speaking to Spanish publication AS.

Getty Pictures – Getty There is massive speculation encompassing Sterling and his teammates’ futures at Guy Metropolis

You can hear to comprehensive commentary of Leicester vs Male City Live on talkSPORT, kick-off five: 30pm

He stated: “How do I response that just one? Is the camera stay or is it just using images?

“No a person understands what the future will maintain. I am a player and I am normally open to challenges but suitable now my challenge is at Town and I’m truly happy. I have a contract with Town now and I have to respect this.

“Real Madrid are a wonderful club. When you see the white shirt you know particularly what the club stands for, it is massive.”

There is enormous speculation surrounding Sterling and the rest of the Person City gamers pursuing UEFA’s determination to ban the club from competing in Europe for the next two seasons.

Getty Photos – Getty Guardiola experienced an array of difficult subjects to communicate about

Guardiola has promised he will continue to be at Man City next time, supplied he isn’t sacked, and poured cold drinking water on any solutions that Sterling or the other players are not dedicated to the club’s lead to.

He said: “The gamers are totally free to communicate about what they believe. I am completely confident about the determination of our gamers.

The Man City boss was speaking to the media in advance of their Premier League vacation to Leicester on Saturday.

Guardiola had exclusive praise for Foxes frontman Jamie Vardy in the course of the push meeting. Here’s what he had to say about that, Sterling and extra on Friday.

On Raheem Sterling’s job interview about Real Madrid

“The gamers are absolutely free to converse about what they feel.

“I am completely certain about the motivation of our gamers.

“They have shown it for numerous, several many years. No 1 is aware what will come about, but appropriate now the commitment for the last three months, each individual solitary game, I really don’t have any uncertainties.”

Getty Images – Getty Sterling is contracted at Guy Town right up until 2023

On Male City’s UEFA ban

“We can’t alter what people today think. I know how hard we function.

“I am so proud about how tricky we’ve worked all these several years.

“No 1 aided us exterior, we did it day by working day, match by game.

“This is not completed, it’s not about, we attraction as a club and we see what occurs.”

Simon Jordan clarifies why he’s delighted to see Male Metropolis punished by UEFA

On Jamie Vardy and opponents Leicester

“He [Vardy] is a person of the finest I have at any time noticed.

“I claimed just before the household video game, how impressed I am [with Leicester].

“They have amazing organisation, good scouting, they know what they have to do. It’s pleasant to see groups perform like this.

“It’s great for English football to have managers like this.”

AFP or licensors Vardy scored when Man Metropolis previous satisfied Leicester but Guardiola’s gentlemen ran out three-1 winners

On Sterling, David Silva and Leroy Sane’s conditioning

“All of them are ok, not 100 % some of them.

“Silva was wise to appear off for the past minutes [against West Ham], Sterling is in the latter stage (of recovery). He’s getting improved.

“Sane is great as effectively, but of program he desires a small far more time immediately after 6 months out.”

Saturday is GameDay on talkSPORT as we carry you 3 stay Leading League commentaries across our community which include Leicester vs Manchester City at five: 30pm