Pep Guardiola says he will definitely lead Manchester City next season

% MINIFYHTMLf28e3dd33b7e5e8ca61c0d4a07ee08d311%

% MINIFYHTMLf28e3dd33b7e5e8ca61c0d4a07ee08d312%

“Even if things go wrong and we are not in the Champions League, I will not leave,” says the head of Man City before visiting Crystal Palace on Saturday.

% MINIFYHTMLf28e3dd33b7e5e8ca61c0d4a07ee08d313%

% MINIFYHTMLf28e3dd33b7e5e8ca61c0d4a07ee08d314%

00:59

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says that only the bag will prevent him from being in charge of Etihad next season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says that only the bag will prevent him from being in charge of Etihad next season

Pep Guardiola says, “100 percent, will be in charge of Manchester City next season.

The Spaniard, who is in his fourth season at the club, says he has no plans to resign before the end of his current contract, which runs until the summer of 2021.

City has been in the title race behind Liverpool this season and will be 14 points behind the leaders on Saturday in the Crystal Palace match.

At the start of the season it was suggested that Guardiola could continue the past two previous seasons after a dominant English football, but sees his future in the short term at City.

Guardiola says he has given up the Premier League title this season

“I say it often, unless the club fires me, I stay 100 percent,” Guardiola told reporters. “Certainly, 100 percent will stay here next season.”

“Not because we won the last two games or played better in recent months.”

“I enjoy working with them and I like it, but even if things go wrong and we are not in the Champions League, I will not leave.”

“As a manager, there are good times and bad times, you don’t always win. But it’s about what we can do next and how we can improve.”

Guardiola says it doesn’t make much sense to focus on a title challenge this season.

0:36 Guardiola admires the constant passion of Roy Hodgson, 72, for the Manchester City vs. game. Crystal Palace on Saturday

Guardiola admires the constant passion of Roy Hodgson, 72, for the Manchester City vs. game. Crystal Palace on Saturday

The city leader, Guardiola, who turns 49 on Saturday, has lost hope of catching the Merseysiders and now wants to focus on other goals, such as finishing in the top four and continuing in the Champions League.

The Catalan said: “They have won 20 of 21 games and would lead all competitions in the world.”

“Being so far away means it’s not interesting to see what Liverpool is doing.”

“It would be nice to focus on Wilfried Zaha and Crystal Palace, and then we have Sheffield United on Tuesday.”

“It is better to focus on what we can do in the Premier League and other competitions for the rest of the season.”

New Year, the same Super 6!

FREE TO PLAY: Don’t miss the opportunity to win the £ 250,000 jackpot for the sixth time this season.