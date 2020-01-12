Pep Guardiola says Sergio Aguero will die after the Man City striker broke the Thierry Henry Premier League record

Loading...

Pep Guardiola joked that Sergio Aguero will score after his record hat-trick in the 6-1 win at Aston Villa.

The 31-year-old Man City star became the Premier League’s top scorer on Sunday.

AFP or licensor

Sergio Aguero joined Man City from Atletico Madrid in 2011 for £ 38m

Aguero scored 177 goals in 255 English appearances, surpassing Thierry Henry’s total of 175.

He has also scored most hat tricks (12) in Premier League history.

When asked about Aguero’s performance, Man City’s Guardiola said: “Of course, he has scored many goals in his career.

“I’m glad to be here for the day he broke that record of another incredible legend like Thierry Henry. He can go on.

“I know the guys who score goals. They are born to score goals, and they will die if they score goals.

“Everyone has their own challenges, they have them. It’s that simple. He has a special gift.

AFP or licensor

Pep Guardiola was full of praise for Sergio Aguero

“If he is fit and happy, everything will go well.”

Aguero used social media to dedicate his record-breaking day to Man City and his family.

He said: “Very, very happy about this victory and it is really on the way to reaching new milestones – alongside legends like @ThierryHenry, Frank Lampard and @AlanShearer.

“I would like to thank everyone who made this possible. My teammates, all @ManCity, our supporters, the @premierleague, my family and all those who help me to improve every day. And a special dedication to my son Benjamin . “

The victorious win at Villa Park put City in second place in the Premier League after Leicester suffered a shocking home defeat against Southampton on Saturday.

Guardiola’s men remain 14 points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

The Spaniard added: “Now we are in second place, it hasn’t happened in a long time. Hopefully we can keep this position until the end and qualify for the Champions League next season.”

“Forget it (catch Liverpool). We have to try to win our games and play better to help us in the future. We have to do that. “