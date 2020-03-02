Pepper & egg sandwiches for Lent — Our map will enable you come across some of the very best in the region

Italian beef sandwiches are a staple of Chicago cuisine, though lovers who notice Lent have to make do with no on Fridays till Easter. The good thing is, the pepper and egg sandwich has been tiding Chicagoans around for generations.

Italian-American Catholics in certain appreciate “pepper ’n eggs,” which are normally built with eco-friendly peppers cooked right up until they are delicate, scrambled eggs, crispy Italian or French bread and — dependent who helps make it — cheese, onions, garlic and black pepper.

Nevertheless certain Lenten procedures differ, Catholics in the U.S. normally do not take in meat on Fridays during Lent, which lasts 40 times in between Ash Wednesday and Easter. (This calendar year, it falls concerning Feb. 26 and April 9.)

Not every cafe that sells Italian beef does pepper and eggs, having said that, but the sandwich is incredibly popular at the kinds that do make them.

Tony Dominici, the operator of Tony’s Italian Beef on the South Facet, mentioned his cafe goes through 800 eggs on a Friday throughout Lent. With a few to four eggs for each sandwich, that is pretty much 230 pepper and eggs. He claimed his recipe is special — Dominici got it from his grandparents — and employs six various spices to generate its flavor.

Olivia Martinez, who functions at Incredible Freddies Italian Eatery in Bridgeport, has found equivalent adore for the pepper and eggs at her cafe.

“I could not even convey to you [how many we sell],” she stated with a chortle. “We go by means of a ton.”

The Wonderful Freddies variation consists of sweet peppers and eggs with butter.

And the finest bread for keeping the mixture collectively? French and Italian are the most well-liked possibilities. Martinez said most buyers choose French bread. Dominici’s decide on is Turano’s bread — although really do not check with him to assess his sandwiches to his competitors’.

“I don’t truly consume every person else’s, so I couldn’t inform you what would make ours far better,” he mentioned.

Check out our map of pepper & egg sandwich places across Chicago: